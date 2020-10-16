Biden leads Trump in early ratings numbers from dueling towns halls

Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE drew more than two million viewers that President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE during the candidates dueling town halls on Thursday night, according to early numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The Democratic nominee's appearance on ABC drew 12.7 million viewers compared to the president's 10.4 million. Final numbers will be available later today, which will include numbers from NBC simulcasts on CNBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

While the ratings are relatively high, they still pale in comparison to the first debate between Trump and Biden, which attracted more than 73 million viewers in September.

NBC News was on the receiving end of internal and external backlash for scheduling the Trump event at the same time as Biden's town hall on ABC, which was scheduled more than a week before Trump and NBC's event

Network employees were reportedly upset that NBC scheduled the Trump event, while more than 100 celebrities penned an open letter urging the town hall to be canceled. Both Biden's and Trump's town halls were scheduled after the second presidential debate scheduled for the evening was canceled by the Commission on Presidential Debates after Trump refused a virtual debate following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The next and final presidential debate will take place on Oct. 22. NBC's Kristen Welker will moderate.

During the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, Biden also outdrew Trump on the ratings front.

The former vice president drew 24.6 million viewers, while Trump drew 23.8 million. The numbers do that include streaming options.