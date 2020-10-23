Trump hits Biden as 'disrespectful' to Obama

President Trump Donald John TrumpMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: 'I would transition from the oil industry' MORE hit Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: 'I would transition from the oil industry' MORE on social media Friday following the final debate, saying he was "disrespectful" to former President Obama.

"Joe Biden was very disrespectful to President Obama at last night's debate when he said that he, Joe, "was Vice President, not President," when trying to make excuses for their failed immigration policies. I wonder what "O" was thinking when he heard that one?

During the final presidential debate Thursday, NBC's debate moderator Kristen Welker pressed former Vice President Biden over the Obama administration's immigration policy, saying, the "administration did fail to deliver immigration reform ... why should voters trust you with an immigration overhaul now?"

"Because we made a mistake. It took too long to get it right. Too long to get it right," Biden said Thursday. "I'll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States."

The president on Thursday criticized the immigration policy enacted while Biden served in office, calling "catch-and-release" a disaster and claiming that most immigrants did not return for mandatory court dates.

Still, fact checkers have cited data to support most immigrants do return for their court hearings.

Trump's tongue-in-cheek remark against the former vice president comes as Obama joined the Biden campaign this week for his first in-person campaign event of the 2020 cycle, less than two weeks before Election Day.

Biden defended his policy points on immigration following Welker's question on Thursday, saying, "I'm going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people," reiterating his support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.