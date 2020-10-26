CNN: Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden as 'man of the people' in 2015

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany praised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE in 2015 as "funny and likable" and a "man of the people," according to a Monday report from CNN's KFile.

In audio obtained by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, McEnany says Biden would be a hard candidate for Republicans and President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE to run against if he were to become the nominee in 2020.

"I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side," she reportedly said on local New York radio station AM970. "Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he's likable."

In the same interview, McEnany also said Biden is a tougher challenger for Trump than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris lists out 'racist' actions by Trump in '60 minutes' interview: 'It all speaks for itself' Trump has list of top intelligence officials he'll fire if he wins reelection: report Clinton says most Republicans want to see Trump gone but can't say it publicly: report MORE.

"I think at the end of the day, probably Joe, although if Trump is against Joe, I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon is a problem," she said. "Although Donald Trump's remarkably coming off as a man of the people despite being this wealthy business tycoon."

McEnany responded to CNN in a statement, saying her opinions of Biden have changed after learning about his alleged "profound personal corruption."

McEnany told CNN that Biden is "an empty vessel for the liberal elites and far left."

McEnany's comments come as Trump has repeatedly hit Biden over allegations his family was involved in improper business dealings abroad while he was vice president.

There is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by the Democratic nominee or his son Hunter Biden, nor is there evidence that the younger Biden's work influenced U.S. policy. However, an ex-business associate of Hunter Biden has recently come forward with allegations that Joe Biden was aware of his son's foreign business dealings and improperly handled them.