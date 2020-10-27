New Lincoln Project ad goes after Lindsey Graham: 'A political parasite'

The anti-Trump GOP group Lincoln Project launched a new ad Tuesday targeting South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court pick to succeed Ginsburg Murkowski predicts Barrett won't overturn Roe v. Wade Biden seeks to close any path for Trump win in race's final days MORE (R) one week ahead of the highly contested Senate race in his home state, calling him a "political parasite."

"Lindsey Graham: a political parasite with a record of lies and personal betrayals," the ad titled "Pathetic" claims. "He was barely holding on before becoming Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE's sycophant. Now? He's despised. And desperate."

Graham is facing the steepest reelection battle of his life, running for his fourth term against Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now more than ever, we need a strong leader like Jaime Harrison. A man who will fight for South Carolina and would never beg," the ad continued.

Harrison set a Senate spending record with a $57 million haul during the third quarter of this year.

The South Carolina Democrat then pushed the margins even further, raising $22 million in the first two weeks of October in his campaign to unseat Graham.

Graham pulled $14.8 million within a similar time frame, entering the final stretch of his reelection bid with nearly $13.1 million left to spend before Election Day.

Harrison's campaign manager Zack Carroll shared in a memo last week that the campaign needed to raise $10 million in the final 12 days of the race in order "to match Republican spending" ahead of Nov. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Harrison's campaign reported it had $3.5 million left in the bank of the record-setting nearly $100 million they earned in 2020 alone.

Graham received a surge of conservative campaign donation support during his oversight of the hearings for newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettMcConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote House Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet 'Happy Birthday' to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice by Thomas MORE.

A previous ad by the anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project compared Graham to a parasite in a more gruesome tone, flashing videos of plant and animal parasites between images of Graham.