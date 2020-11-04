MSNBC, ABC cut away to fact-check Trump remarks

Two television networks cut away from President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE early Wednesday morning to allow journalists to fact-check him as he made baseless claims of fraud as votes continued to be counted in key battleground states across the country.

MSNBC cut away from the president's remarks mid-speech to allow anchor Brian Williams to correct Trump's claim that he had "already" won the election.

“We are reluctant to step in, but duty-bound to point out, when he says 'we did win this election, we've already won,' that is not based in the facts at all," Williams told viewers.

Brian Williams steps in as MSNBC cuts out of Trump’s remarks: “We are reluctant to step in, but duty-bound to point out.” #election2020 pic.twitter.com/ok25WicXhT — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

On ABC News, anchors cut in during remarks made by Vice President Pence directly after Trump's to inform viewers that the president was currently trailing his opponent in both the popular vote and in Electoral College votes from states called by news networks.

"It's a matter fact right now that, at this hour at least, Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE has 221 electoral votes to the 213 electoral votes of Donald Trump, and in the popular vote Joe Biden is still leading the popular vote," said ABC's George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosCampaign adviser predicts Trump will win more than 290 electoral votes Senior adviser points to vaccine when pressed on Trump's comments about 'rounding the corner' on pandemic Adviser says Biden campaign officials 'feel very good about our pathways to victory' MORE.

After Pres. Trump speaks, @GStephanopoulos says, "It's a matter fact right now that, at this hour at least, Joe Biden has 221 electoral votes to the 213 electoral votes of Donald Trump...and there are many states left to be called." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/c7riGX4ukM — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

Trump has baselessly alleged for weeks in various statements that mail-in voting, which was used by Americans in historic levels during Tuesday's elections as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is rife with fraud and represents a Democratic-led effort to steal the election.

Numerous political figures on both sides of the political spectrum condemned the president's remarks early Wednesday morning following his address from the White House, calling his victory declaration premature and rejecting his allegations of fraud.