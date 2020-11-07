Ingraham: If Trump loses he should accept it with 'grace and composure'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamWhy this election won't bring us together Trump battle with Fox News revived by Arizona projection On The Trail: A campaign defined by a pandemic MORE on Friday night advised President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE to accept the outcome of the election with “grace and composure” should he lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE.

"If and when it's time to accept an unfavorable outcome in this election — and we hope it never comes — but if and when that does happen, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure that he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie," Ingraham said, referring to Trump’s October town hall with the NBC host. "So many people remarked about his tone and presence — exactly what he needs."

Ingraham warned that a Trump loss would be a “gut punch” to those who believe the process wasn’t “fair.”

"And I'm not conceding anything tonight, by the way, but losing, if that's what happens, it's awful," she continued. "But President Trump's legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward."

Biden on Friday expanded his leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia while protecting his advantages in Nevada and Arizona, putting him in a strong position to win the necessary 270 electoral votes.

Officials are scrambling in the key battleground states to continue counting outstanding mail-in ballots, but Biden expressed confidence that he would ultimately be declared the winner of the White House race, saying in a speech that the tallies tell a “clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race.”

Trump, however, has reportedly not prepared a concession speech as he and his allies insist the race is not yet over.

His campaign has mounted several legal challenges in key battleground states, has said it would pursue recounts and has repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.