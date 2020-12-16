Conservative outlet OAN won't recognize Biden as president-elect until Congress certifies

The conservative outlet One America News (OAN) will not recognize Joe Biden Joe BidenDeVos urges Education Dept. staff to 'resist' when Biden takes office LGBTQ groups celebrate Buttigieg pick for Transportation secretary Biden administration needs bipartisan solutions for older Americans, lawmakers say MORE as president-elect until Congress certifies the Electoral College vote.

CEO Robert Herring tweeted that “our investigations indicate there was fraud in voting” so the network will not decide to recognize Biden’s victory over President Trump Donald TrumpTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he's registering Democrat MORE until Jan. 6, at the earliest.

One America News will not recognize Biden as the President-elect as all of our investigations indicate there was fraud in voting.



There will be no decision until Jan. 6, 2021. @OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) December 16, 2020

That announcement comes after the conservative outlet Newsmax announced this week that it would honor the Electoral College vote and begin referring to Biden as “president-elect.”

Many Republicans had held off on recognizing Biden’s victory as Trump has challenged the outcome in court.

The president and his allies have made unsubstantiated claims about the election having been stolen from him through widespread fraud.

But the Electoral College vote this week was a tipping point for many Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress closes in on COVID-19 relief, funding deal Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal's inclusion in year-end package Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday congratulated Biden on his victory for the first time and is privately urging his caucus to not join an effort led by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksGeorgia GOP senators dig in on refusal to recognize Biden win McConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote House Republican urges GOP lawmakers to join effort to stop 'illegitimate' Biden win MORE (R-Ala.) to protest the results when Congress meets to certify the election on Jan. 6.

Trump has promoted both Newsmax and OAN as conservative alternatives to Fox as he’s grown frustrated by the cable giant’s coverage of his allegations of fraud. Trump’s allies on the network, such as Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityFox News confident in face of new rivals from right in Newsmax, OAN The Joe Biden model is a winner for all Democrats Trump slams Supreme Court decision to throw out election lawsuit MORE, have promoted his claims but the news division has reported on the matter with deep skepticism.

Newsmax and OAN have seen an opening to try and peel away some conservative viewers from Fox with more stridently pro-Trump content.

Newsmax and OAN have seen some increases in viewership but are far behind Fox, which remains the cable news ratings king.