Caitlyn Jenner after being misgendered on 'The View': 'California has bigger issues than pronouns'

Caitlyn Jenner responded to "The View" co-host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharIvanka Trump gets vaccine, urges public to do the same Fox News's Dean says 'View' won't book her over Cuomo criticism Meghan McCain and Joy Behar argue over whether antifa 'does exist' MORE after the daytime talk show figure repeatedly misgendered her on Friday, telling her not to "sweat it" and focusing instead on her gubernatorial bid.

"I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns," Jenner, the former Olympian and transgender activist who announced a bid for California governor, tweeted on Saturday.

Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns. https://t.co/epPedRAjW8 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 24, 2021

Behar repeatedly referred to Jenner using "he" and "his" pronouns during a segment on "The View" on Friday while discussing the reality TV star's bid for governor. Behar later apologized on the show.

"First of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," the co-host said Friday. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever. It just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

Jenner will become the biggest name to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the state's upcoming recall election. She will run as a Republican.

"[F]or the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” Jenner’s campaign site says. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”