Photos of the Week: Afghanistan, an earthquake in Haiti and the Iowa State Fair

A construction worker sifts through debris on Aug. 15 from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Kanzaki City, Saga Prefecture, Japan. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

Taliban fighters ride a motorbike along a street in Kabul on Aug. 16 after the sudden end of Afghanistan’s 20-year war. Zakeria Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden on Aug. 16 speaks for the first time about the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Oneida Gonzalez, mother of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez, watches as his casket is carried to a hearse during a funeral in Brooklyn on Aug. 16. Gonzalez was fatally stabbed and shot Aug. 3 during an unprovoked attack at a Pentagon bus platform. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Students and parents wait in line on Aug. 16 for the first day of the school year at Grant Elementary School in Los Angeles. Issues with the new “Daily Pass” health check app contributed to long lines. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

People walk over a pile of rubble from a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 16 after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was located about 100 miles west of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Richard Pierrin/Getty Images

A volunteer carries an injured man on his back as others are seen waiting at the international airport in Kabul on Aug. 16 amid attempts to evacuate U.S. and other nationals and Afghans who aided them. Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

People stand on the walls of Chateau de Grimaud as they watch smoke rise from wildfires in the area of Val de Gilly in southeastern France on Aug. 17. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as fires burned near Saint-Tropez. Valery Hache.AFP/Getty images

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, left, speaks as Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor listens during a news briefing at the Pentagon Aug. 17 in Arlington, Va. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Protesters against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan gather on Aug. 17 in Parliament Square in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Guests attend the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 19 in Des Moines. The fair, which runs from Aug. 12-22, typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 people each day. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott Olson/Getty Images

First responders arrive on the scene to investigate an Aug. 19 report of an explosive device in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Capitol Police officers arrested one man after hours of negotiating and found “possible bomb making materials” but no explosives in the vehicle. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A firefighter battles spot flare-ups from the Caldor Fire in Riverton, Calif. on Aug. 19. The Caldor Fire, which has engulfed 65,474 acres over the last couple of days, has left two people seriously injured and is 0 percent contained. Allison Dinner/Getty Images

President Biden delivers remarks on Aug. 20 from the East Room of the White House on the U.S. military’s ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. He was joined by, from left, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Vice President Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The White House announced earlier that the U.S. has evacuated almost 14,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

