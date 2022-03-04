Greg Gutfeld thanks Fox colleagues for helping evacuate mother-in-law from Ukraine

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld thanked his colleagues at the network this week for helping evacuate his mother-in-law from Ukraine to Poland during the Russian invasion.

During a segment on Fox News, Gutfeld spoke with the network’s Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson, mentioning that Tomlinson and his mother-in-law were in western Lyiv.

“I do want to point out that like our coworkers are unbelievably awesome [because] the things that they have been doing for a grouchy cynical bastard like myself. People have been helping me out, and somebody who has been obnoxious to them before and will probably be obnoxious to them after,” Gutfeld said.

“These guys over there I won’t name them, but you probably know who they are, and you’ve seen them, are absolute heroes helping out a little old lady, you know, they just met. And maybe by tomorrow or in the next day she’s going to be with her daughter and it’s because of those guys that work for Fox News.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters sarcastically asked if he was saying that, despite all the things people were doing for him, he would still be a “jerk.”

“I was a jerk yesterday to Scott Wilder who has been helping me, I apologized to Scott like 20 times. I was yelling at him in a store. But Trey [Yingst], and Steve Harrigan, and Scott, they’re all just frickin’ heroes,” he said, referring to Fox News’ vice president of field and production operations and two of the network’s correspondents.

On Thursday, Gutfeld confirmed on the network that his mother-in-law had made it safely into Poland.

“Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena,” Gutfeld said, referring to his wife.

The announcement comes a little more than a week since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has led more than 1.2 million people to flee the country, according to data from the U.N. refugee agency.