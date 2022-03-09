Piers Morgan vows to ‘cancel the cancel culture’ with new streaming show

Piers Morgan is set to debut a new show on streaming across News Corp’s various platforms.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” will stream daily on TalkTV in the United Kingdom, on Fox Nation in the United States and on Sky News in Australia.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” Morgan said. “This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Morgan joined Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Fox News Media last fall after leaving ITV and “Good Morning Britain” earlier in the year following an explosive confrontation on the air.

Morgan stormed off the set after arguing with another host about the controversy surrounding allegations of racism leveled at Buckingham Palace by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan, who had regularly criticized Meghan, drew tens of thousands of viewer complaints after he cast doubt her claims of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Murdoch at the time of Morgan’s hiring called the longtime political pundit a broadcaster “every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.”

An official press release for Morgan’s new show describes it as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.”

The first episode is set for later this spring.