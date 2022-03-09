Grisham says Trump may escape Jan. 6 probe: ‘He seems to get away with everything’

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested Wednesday that the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol might not be able to hold former President Trump responsible.

Grisham, who resigned from the Trump White House that day, was asked by “The View” co-host Joy Behar if she thinks charges as result of the panel’s work will reach the former president.

“I hope so,” Grisham responded before Behar pressed her again.

“We all hope so, but do you think it will happen?” Behar asked.

“I don’t know. He seems to get away with everything,” Grisham said.

The Jan. 6 committee has spoken in recent months to a number of people inside Trump’s White House and inner circle as it works to ascertain what led to the Jan. 6 attack and what Trump did during it.

Last week, the committee said Trump may have “engaged in a criminal conspiracy” to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified

Democrats have blamed Trump for the violence that unfolded, saying his unfounded claims of voter fraud spurred the anger among his supporters that resulted in the storming of the Capitol.

Trump and his allies have dismissed the congressional probe as a “witch hunt” and partisan in nature.

Since resigning from Trump’s administration following the attack, Grisham penned a memoir that contains news and nuggets about her time in the White House and allegations of a toxic environment while working for the former president.

On Tuesday, she said Trump “admired” leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his willingness to “kill whoever.”