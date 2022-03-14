Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine
A Fox News correspondent was injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the outlet confirmed on Monday.
Journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting in Ukraine and is currently hospitalized, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to staff on Monday.
“This is news that we hate to pass along to you, but it sometimes happens in the middle of a conflict,” television host John Roberts said of the incident on air Monday afternoon.
Roberts said the network had “very few details” and that teams on the ground were “working to gather more information.”
“The safety of our Fox team is of the utmost importance and our highest priority,” Roberts said. “More on this as we get it.”
Hall currently serves as Fox’s State Department correspondent and joined the network in 2015. He has reported extensively on the front lines of conflicts, from Syria and Iraq during the battle against ISIS to the wars in Afghanistan and Gaza. He was previously a foreign correspondent based in London.
Once news of Hall’s hospitalization was reported, Fox News journalists and personalities quickly took to social media to share support for their colleague.
“Covering a war is dangerous business,” anchor Bret Baier said. “Please keep all of the crews on the ground – and the people there in your prayers – but today – especially Ben.”
“Praying fervently for [Hall] and all our co-workers in harm’s way. Please join me,” tweeted anchor Shannon Bream.
The incident comes just days after an American photographer and videographer Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine and another journalist was injured covering Russia’s ongoing invasion.
Updated: 3:50 p.m.
