Fox News reporter injured in Ukraine ‘awake and in good spirits’

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been safely transported out of Ukraine after suffering what the outlet described as a “serious” injury while covering Russia’s invasion of the country, Fox announced Wednesday.

Hall was injured during an attack that killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova on Monday. Ukrainian government officials have blamed Russian forces for the attack, which happened just outside the capital city, Kyiv.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said a memo to employees on Wednesday. Hall has been hospitalized since the attack on Monday, the network said.

Hall, a State Department reporter previously based in London who relocated to Washington, D.C., last year, is receiving “the best possible care in the world,” Scott said, adding the network remains in close contact with his wife and family about his status.

After news of the death of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova broke on Tuesday, tributes from inside Fox and across the media industry began pouring in on social media and on cable news.

“Bret, a word about our colleagues Pierre, Sasha and Ben Hall tonight,” longtime Fox corespondent Jennifer Griffin told anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday evening. “The loss and pain we feel is enormous, but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth it’s now. Without a free press the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm’s way tonight.”