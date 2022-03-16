trending:

ESPN announces hiring of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/16/22 2:42 PM ET
Getty Images

ESPN announced on Wednesday it has hired veteran sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football games on the network. 

“When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL,” Jimmy Pitaro, Disney’s chairman of ESPN and sports content, said in a statement. “The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators.”

Buck and Aikman join ESPN after more than two decades together on Fox Sports, where they called “America’s Game of the Week” most Sundays and several playoff games, including six Super Bowls. 

“Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience,” Buck said. “My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio.” 

Buck’s father Jack was also a legendary broadcaster, primarily covering major league baseball. ESPN, which also carries some professional baseball games, has not said whether it plans to have Buck cover anything outside of his football duties. 

“Joe and I are humbled to be part of that same tradition that has existed for more than 50 years across generations of football fans,” Aikman said in a statement of his own. “I am looking forward to the next several years with ESPN and all our new teammates.”

The New York Post reported Aikman inked a five-year $90 million deal while Buck signed a five-year $75 million deal. The contracts will keep them with ESPN through 2027. 

