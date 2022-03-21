More Hispanic Democrats in new poll considering leaving party than Hispanic Republicans

A new poll shows that, among Hispanics, more Democrats are considering leaving their political party than Republicans.

The poll, formulated and conducted by a Latino Democratic pollster in partnership with a conservative Spanish network, shows some gains for the GOP among Hispanics and finds problems in the community for Democrats.

More Hispanic Democrats than Hispanic Republicans are considering leaving their party “by a double-digit margin.”

Those who are leaving often become independents or ally with third parties, trends show, although many demonstrate strong alignment with Republicans on some controversial issues.

Overall, 48 percent of American Hispanics identify as Democrats, while 23 percent identify as Republicans.

President Biden was given a 48 percent approval rating by Hispanics, compared to 29 percent disapproval.

“The results showed good news, but not great news, for the Republican Party and conservative candidates,” said Jorge Arrizurieta, the president of the Americano network, according to NBC News.

“We confirmed what we thought might be true: Hispanic voters are moving toward the center-right, but continuing this trend will require engagement by the party and its candidates,” wrote Arrizurieta in a statement. “Republicans must show up in the Hispanic community.”

The poll was conducted over the phone on a random sample of 1,500 Hispanic adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.