Kid Rock to Tucker Carlson: ‘F— Fauci’

Musician Kid Rock slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Fox News interview, telling host Tucker Carlson, “F— Fauci,” when asked about the leading infectious disease physician.

Carlson responded to his comment, saying “you speak for many when you say that.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, added that he believed all the “bullshit” at the beginning of the pandemic and was “spraying off UPS packages” and doorknobs.

“A couple moths of that shit and I’m like, what? So this is pretty much knocking out overweight, unhealthy people?” he added. “I’m like, I’m good.”

The full interview will air on Fox News Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The conservative rocker has long been critical of Fauci and COVID-19 mitigation policies. He previously released an expletive-filled anti-Biden anthem where he repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

“Wear your mask, take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” says one line in the song.

Fauci said last year that conservative attacks against him were “attacks on science.”

“It’s very dangerous,” he said on MSNBC, “because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning, have been fundamentally based on science.”

In another teaser for Monday’s interview, Kid Rock was asked “Why haven’t you been canceled?”

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock said while wearing a “We The People” hat.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me,” he said. “I love it when they try.”

The 51-year-old musician is vocal supporter of former President Trump and praised him in another preview of the interview released on Monday.

“See now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, there’s no comparison. And Trump speaks off the cuff. I understand what it’s like, sometimes you get it wrong. But I would way rather hear somebody come from here [the heart] and get it wrong once in a while,” he added.

Kid Rock shared an anecdote of standing next to Trump in the White House, watching him read one line from prepared notes and then ad-libbing after that. “That’s why I liked him from the beginning,” Kid Rock said.

His interview comes on the same day of the digital release of his new album, “Bad Reputation.”