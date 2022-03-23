Russian journalist killed by shelling in Kyiv

Russian journalist Oksana Baulina was killed in Kyiv while filming the devastation from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the independent news site The Insider confirmed on Wednesday.

The news outlet noted that two others were injured, and another civilian was also killed during the incident. While in Ukraine as a correspondent, Baulina sent multiple reports from Kyiv and Lviv, The Insider said.

“We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists,” the news outlet said in a statement.

Fellow journalists shared their condolences over the news of Baulina’s death on Twitter.

“Oksana was one of the most uncompromising and honest journalists I’ve met. This tragedy seems never ending. And we are living in it,” Ivan Nechepurenko, a reporter for The New York Times, tweeted.

Baulina previously worked as chief of video operations at a group run by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to The Associated Press.

Several journalists have died or sustained injuries amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured in an attack that killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

The U.S. formally accused Russian forces of committing war crimes on Wednesday “based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions,” he added.