Russian journalist killed in Kyiv shelling

A Russian journalist has been killed in shelling taking place in Kyiv amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oksana Baulina, a journalist for the independent news outlet The Insider, died after being hit while filming the destruction after Russian troops shelled the Podil district of the capital, the outlet announced on Wednesday.

One other person was also killed, and two more people who accompanied Baulina were wounded and hospitalized, the outlet said in a statement.

Baulina worked as a producer for the Anti-Corruption Foundation before it was designated an extremist organization by the Russian government and fled the country to continue reporting on its military efforts in eastern Ukraine.

“The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends,” the outlet said. “We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists.”

Baulina’s death comes a week after Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed in shelling outside Kyiv. Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall was severely injured in that attack and remains hospitalized.

A week earlier, American photographer and videographer Brent Renaud was also killed in Ukraine amid the fighting.

During the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has cracked down on independent media reports, signing a law earlier this month that makes it a crime to report critical information about the Russian government and military operations in Ukraine.