Fox says Benjamin Hall ‘in good spirits’ after transfer to US hospital

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been transferred to a hospital in the U.S. as he recovers from multiple surgeries after his crew came under fire while reporting in Ukraine, the network announced.

Hall has been transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, Fox News said, adding he “continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple operations.” He was previously at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo that the network is in close contact with Hall and his family and that he remains in “good spirits despite everything he has endured.” She added that “his strength and resiliency in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Hall was injured in the same incident in which cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network, were killed when their vehicle came under fire near Kyiv.

Scott previously said that Hall, a State Department reporter formerly based in London who relocated to Washington, D.C., last year, is receiving “the best possible care in the world.”

Trauma surgeon Richard Jadick, who helped initially evacuate Hall after he was severely injured, described getting the reporter stabilized and safely out of Ukraine.

“When I first saw Ben, I had gone upstairs with the Ukrainian orthopedic surgeon,” Jadick said during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon. “I really can’t say enough about this guy, this orthopedic surgeon, who had one — had one ex fix, little bit of K-wire, things that you do to fix bones. And he looked at me and he said: ‘That’s all I got. And I hope it’s OK.'”

Fox News said it will provide further updates as needed.