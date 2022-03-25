Almost 150 crimes committed against media by Russia during war, Ukrainian group says

A Ukrainian organization says Russia has committed at least 148 crimes against the media since invading the country a month ago.

The Institute of Mass Media says at least five journalists have been killed, and six have been kidnapped and tortured during the war.

Among the media members killed were two from Fox News — cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, whose vehicle was fired on last week.

Others who have died include Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist with The Insider, Brent Reno, a former correspondent of The New York Times, and Eugene Sakun, the operator of the TV channel LIVE.

The Institute of Mass Media says all the journalists were killed by Russian shelling or shot by Russian forces.

Seven other journalists have been injured and one is missing as the war rages on, having lasted a little more than a month so far, according to the group.

Journalists in Ukraine have documented the fighting between the two sides and the humanitarian crisis that has occurred as millions of civilians have been forced to leave their homes.