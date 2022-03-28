Sunny Hostin: Will Smith slap of Chris Rock was a display of ‘toxic masculinity’

Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” blasted actor Will Smith for attacking a presenter at The Oscars on Sunday night, saying his slap of comedian Chris Rock on live television was a display of “toxic masculinity.”

“I have to say, that was a show of toxic masculinity,” Hostin said Monday. “If he felt offended and emasculated by Regina Hall’s joke or Chris Rock’s joke, you don’t act out in violence. That is not a show of love. That’s a show of violence.”

Smith shocked onlookers when he stormed the stage Sunday evening during the annual awards show after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock had joked, referencing her bald head. Smith rushed the stage, striking Rock with an open hand before casually walking back to his seat and shouting “keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth.”

Pinkett Smith has revealed that she has alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss. She has frequently discussed the challenges of hair loss on social media.

Hostin said Rock’s joke was essentially fair game against the Smiths, who have led extremely public lives in recent years.

“Will was immature. I think he was childish and I think he was violent,” she said. “That’s something that we tell our children not to do. Our children would be suspended from school for doing something like that. Use your words … and when you live publicly, you do open up yourself to jokes and commentary.”

The Academy Awards distanced itself from Smith’s outburst, saying it does not tolerate violence of any kind, while police in Los Angeles have said Rock is declining to press charges against the actor.