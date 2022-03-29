Don Lemon: Criticism of Biden’s Putin comments ‘media manufactured’

CNN host Don Lemon downplayed criticisms of President Biden after a speech he gave in Europe over the weekend expressing outrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and seemingly calling for him to be removed from power.

“The president is saying exactly what most of the world feels,” Lemon said on Monday. “What person in their right mind thinks someone who bombs innocent people, children, a country that is unprovoked war should remain in power.”

During his remarks over the weekend, Biden broke from his scripted speech and exclaimed, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The White House later clarified that the president was not calling for regime change in Russia, something the Kremlin would likely use in its propaganda efforts as it continues to push a false narrative that it is attacking Ukraine because of threats from the West.

Biden was pressed about his remarks by reporters at the White House on Monday.

“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt … [at] the actions of this man,” Biden told reporters. “I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change.”

Lemon argued bad-faith actors in media are purposely twisting Biden’s words.

“Quite honestly I think this is a media manufactured story,” he said. “It’s in the media’s interpretation. Being here … every single person in this region feels the way that Joe Biden feels.”