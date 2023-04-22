trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King

by AP - 04/22/23 6:00 PM ET
by AP - 04/22/23 6:00 PM ET
FILE- This photo file combo shows from left, Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will headline a new primetime weekly CNN show. The network made the announcement Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
FILE- This photo file combo shows from left, Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will headline a new primetime weekly CNN show. The network made the announcement Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show, “King Charles,” debuting in the fall, the network announced Saturday as it tries to engineer a turnaround amid tumbling ratings.

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that the show “will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”

Licht said King will continue to anchor “CBS Mornings,” and former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

Appearing on TNT to discuss the new show, King said she hadn’t been looking for an additional job but relished the chance to work with Barkley.

“What I think is so great for the both of us is that it’s live TV,” she said. “To me, live TV is like working without a net. So whatever happens, happens. I like that.”

The duo said they’d talk about politics but that the show would not be political.

“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat,'” Barkley said. “That’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general.”

Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN’s dip has been most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March.

CNN is a year into new corporate management with Warner Bros. Discovery, which hired ex-CBS producer Licht to run the network.

Licht’s revamp of “CNN This Morning” last fall was plagued with bad publicity in the wake of co-host Don Lemon’s ill-advised reference to a woman’s “prime” years, which offended many.

Tags Charles Barkley Charles Barkley Christ Licht CNN Gayle King Gayle King media new show

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  10. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  11. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  12. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  13. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  14. Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke
  15. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  16. Key Democrat fears only a market crash will resolve debt limit impasse
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
Load more

Video

See all Video