President Biden ascribes to a West Wing adage handed down through the ages that good policy is good politics. And repetition helps.

It’s too soon for legacy building (reelection is required). But persuasion takes time, and “Bidenomics,” the president’s most recent summation of his governing agenda, is meant to encapsulate long-term help for middle-class families, many of whom feel economically stressed and unsure about crediting Biden or about giving him a second term.

“We’ve got a record to run on,” Biden told campaign supporters Wednesday in Chicago. “And most importantly, we’re not only changing the country, we’re transforming the country.”

To embrace that idea — that Democrats’ vision of change is positive and realistic amid daily turmoil and toxic headlines — Americans either need to experience it or be so fearful they won’t see improvements, they decide to stick with the incumbent to “finish the job,” as Biden puts it.

Most Americans and many Democrats say they’re pessimistic about the economy and about the job the president is doing. “The economy is a weak point for Biden within his own party, especially among young Democrats. Just 47 percent of Democrats under age 45 approve of his handling of the economy,” according to the latest AP-NORC poll released Wednesday. Biden’s overall job approval is 41 percent in the survey of adults, about where it was a month ago. His stewardship of the economy garners approval from 60 percent of Democrats, and from 10 percent of Republicans.

The Wall Street Journal: Biden is in a race to reverse voters’ pessimism about the economy.

The president and his surrogates are traveling the country early this summer to contrast GOP leadership with Democrats’ agenda and a “record” Biden says he’s running on. He ribbed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) Wednesday for celebrating federal broadband funding that benefits his state, even though Tuberville voted against a bipartisan infrastructure measure in 2021 that made it possible (The Hill).

“Bidenomics,” according to top administration officials, encompasses an economy that in effect could have been worse after the pandemic: The U.S. is not in recession; the labor market remains strong; job creation is measurable; and price inflation has eased somewhat.

“I don’t believe we need to see any very significant weakening of the labor market,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told MSNBC Wednesday. “There’s a path for inflation to come down in the context of the strong labor market, and I think we’re seeing that. We’re on that path. But it will take time.”

Republicans, in contrast, argue that Biden’s policies produced inflation, rising debt and unsustainable spending.

It’s the narrative Democrats want to rebut by spring, if it hasn’t already taken root.

▪ The Hill: Biden is digging for dollars in wealthy Democratic enclaves. He’ll fund-raise in New York City this evening.

▪ The New York Times: The Biden administration is weighing additional curbs on China’s ability to access critical technology, including restricting the sale of high-end chips used to power artificial intelligence. Restrictions would affect sales to China of advanced chips made by companies such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, which are needed for the data centers that power artificial intelligence.

👉 Supreme Court watch: At the end of the term and ahead of the Fourth of July, blockbuster opinions remain pending from the justices, including on affirmative action. The Hill’s Lexi Lonas and Zack Schonfeld gauge how the 6-3 conservative court may rule on another controversy: Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness policy, which carries a price tag estimated at $500 billion, with 22 million applicants waiting in the wings.

▪ Bloomberg News: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and central bankers see more tightening as economies withstand interest rate hikes.

▪ The Hill: UPS Teamsters said late Wednesday that a nationwide strike is “imminent” if a Friday deadline is not met for a “last, best and final offer.” A strike, perhaps the largest in the U.S. in decades, would thrust the commerce industry into chaos.

▪ MSNBC: Yellen, who will travel to China early next month for meetings, said “contact” is key to thwart misunderstandings. “The United States is taking actions and will continue to take actions … that are targeted and intended to protect our national security interest, and we’ll do that even if it has — imposes some economic costs on us,” she told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle during a Wednesday interview.

▪ Bloomberg News: Biden has begun to use a CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) machine to aid with sleep apnea.

▪ MSNBC: Biden today will be interviewed live at 4 p.m. ET by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

▪ Government Executive: An estimated 33,000 federal employees will see a bigger pay raise next year.

LEADING THE DAY

➤ MORE POLITICS

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Chicago Wednesday during a NewsNation live town hall with moderator Elizabeth Vargas.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday wouldn’t commit to supporting Biden if the incumbent beats him in the party’s 2024 primary. When asked at a NewsNation town hall event by moderator Elizabeth Vargas whether he’d pledge to support whoever wins the Democratic nomination, Kennedy, a long-shot candidate, said “of course I’m not gonna do that.”

“So if you don’t get the nomination, you won’t support President Biden?” Vargas asked.

“I don’t know what I’ll do,” Kennedy said. “Let’s see what happens in this campaign. Let’s see what — if people are living up to democratic values and having debates and having discussions and, you know, talking to each other, but I’m not going to bite.”

Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, launched his primary bid in April. Biden has polled well ahead of his Democratic challengers, though some in the party have expressed concern about the rising profile of the controversial anti-vaccine activist. During the town hall, he claimed that vaccines are not “safety tested” and that the Food and Drug Administration is a “corrupt federal agency” (The Hill and NewsNation).

When presented with FDA information about its testing regimen, Kennedy replied: “What I’m saying is the FDA does lie.”

NewsNation and The Hill are both owned by Nexstar Media Group.

Despite chatter about Kennedy, Biden is holding a strong lead in New Hampshire over both his long-shot 2024 primary challengers — Kennedy and Marianne Williamson. The survey conducted by Saint Anselm College and released Tuesday found Biden has 68 percent support among Democratic primary voters in the early-voting state, well ahead of Kennedy, who is polling at 9 percent, and Williamson, at 8 percent (The Hill).

▪ The Hill: RFK Jr. says US role in war “terrible for the Ukrainian people.”

▪ The New York Times: His family name, libertarian bent and support from the tech world, along with his views on censorship and vaccines, have given Kennedy a foothold in the 2024 contest.

▪ The Hill: RFK Jr.: “I’m proud that [former] President Trump likes me.”

The growing zeal among House Republicans to launch impeachment proceedings has hit an early snag, The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Rebecca Beitsch report. There’s no agreement on which member of the Biden administration to target.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) this week threw his support behind a possible impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland — a stance that came just days after the GOP conference sparred internally over a resolution from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to impeach Biden. The possible Biden impeachment came on the heels of an announcement from House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) that the panel would kick off the formal investigation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas needed to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

In May and June alone, lawmakers introduced 11 different impeachment resolutions for top Biden officials, five of them sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Aside from Biden, Garland and Mayorkas, Greene also has her sights on FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

But until recently, McCarthy had pumped the brakes on some of the conference’s loudest impeachment cheerleaders. Separately, the Speaker is dealing with a challenge of his own: racing to mend fences with Trump after McCarthy questioned his strength as a 2024 presidential contender — a comment he quickly walked back amid blowback from Trump world.

As The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Mike Lillis report, the Speaker’s cleanup effort — which has so far included a direct call to Trump, a subsequent media interview declaring Trump to be the strongest candidate, and an email blast to would-be donors amplifying that message — has illustrated the political dangers facing GOP leaders as they seek to balance Trump’s vast popularity against the baggage of his legal and ethical travails heading into the elections.

▪ The Washington Post: Twice-indicted Trump dominates the GOP race as support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stalls.

▪ Politico: Trump World fumes over McCarthy’s 2024 slight.

▪ The Hill: DeSantis told Fox News on Wednesday that if elected president, he would favor eliminating the departments of Education, Commerce and Energy as well as the IRS.

▪ NBC News: Trump, DeSantis and Nikki Haley are expected to address Moms for Liberty members gathered in Philadelphia for a four-day summit starting today, although the conservative group does not plan to endorse a candidate. Moms for Liberty, or M4L, founded in 2021, has opposed pandemic precautions and backed book bans and classroom limitations on discussions about race, sexuality and gender identity.

2024 roundup: DeSantis vetoed a GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill that cleared both houses of the legislature with almost unanimous support Wednesday. The governor did not indicate his reasoning (The Hill). … “His plan is my plan”: Trump said DeSantis copied his immigration strategy when the governor unveiled his plan earlier this week (Semafor). … A DeSantis agency sent $92 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to a donor-backed project (The Washington Post). … The Hill’s Niall Stanage untangles the real and troubling questions from the hype amid the controversy over an IRS whistleblower’s allegations about the Hunter Biden investigation. … The whistleblower himself said Tuesday he was stopped from pursuing investigative leads into “dad” or the “big guy” (CBS News). … All kidding aside, the president, 80, favors humor when questioned about his age (NBC News). … Trump is suing writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation after a jury found he sexually abused the former magazine columnist and defamed her (CNN). … Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, this week answered questions from federal prosecutors about Trump’s efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss (The New York Times).

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

➤ INTERNATIONAL

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on June 15.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin cultivated his status as a public champion of the legions of pro-war voices who were disillusioned with Russia’s military leadership. But now, after a fast-aborted rebellion, Prigozhin has fueled fury of his own. Some who backed the mutiny were dismayed at his decision to turn back before his fighters reached Moscow, while others were outraged at the apparent deal the Kremlin reached to end the crisis, which exiled Prigozhin to Belarus. While his fate and that of his fighters remains uncertain, there are signs that his hold has been weakened by the saga. And Russian President Vladimir Putin — eager to restore his authority and undermine his challenger — has sought to exploit this growing divide, according to analysts (NBC News).

Western officials said Prigozhin planned to capture two of Russia’s top military leaders — Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and top army general Valery Gerasimov — as part of last weekend’s mutiny, and he accelerated his plans after the country’s domestic intelligence agency became aware of the plot (The Wall Street Journal). Officials told The New York Times they are trying to learn if Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Prigozhin’s actions last weekend.

Meanwhile, at a news conference with the presidents of Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed the presence of Wagner mercenaries in the country’s east did not pose a threat and that the “situation is under control” (BBC). Polish officials are increasing their security around the nation’s border with Belarus due to concerns that the presence of the Wagner Group may intensify conflict between the two countries (Bloomberg News).

▪ The New York Times: Who is Surovikin, the Russian general who knew of the revolt in advance?

▪ Reuters: Where are Russian generals Gerasimov and Surovikin after Wagner rebellion?

▪ Politico: Inside Biden’s dramatic backchannel to Russia as a near-coup unfolded.

▪ Politico EU: Gaming out Russia’s future. A succession fight involving nukes, a private military up for grabs, an ascendant Belarus — it’s all on the table in a post-Wagner mutiny world.

▪ The Washington Post: After the Wagner mutiny, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny asks why he, not Prigozhin, is jailed.

▪ The New York Times: The Ukrainian counteroffensive faces an enemy nearly as daunting as the Russians: the terrain.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress July 19, Punchbowl News reports. Herzog is expected to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t been issued an invitation to come to Washington; as president, Herzog is mostly a symbolic leader, while Netanyahu runs the government and is in charge of domestic and foreign policy.

The Wall Street Journal: Netanyahu revives his plan for judicial overhaul — stripped of its most controversial piece. In an interview, the Israeli prime minister says he wants to find middle ground on court-system changes and Ukraine.

Paraguay’s Aquidaban has long attracted colorful characters as the only ferry in one of South America’s most remote stretches. For 44 years, the 130-foot white, wooden vessel has been the only regular ferry service to reach this deep into the Pantanal, traveling 500 miles up and down the Paraguay River Tuesdays to Sundays, delivering everything from dirt bikes to newborns. Now it may disappear (The New York Times).

OPINION

■ U.S. risks a rerun of that 1920s show, by Adrian Wooldridge, columnist, Bloomberg Opinion.

■ Bidenomics in one lesson, by The Wall Street Journal editorial board.

■ RFK Jr. is a walking, talking conspiracy theory, by Gail Collins, opinion columnist, The New York Times.

WHERE AND WHEN

📲 Ask The Hill: Share a news query tied to an expert journalist’s insights: The Hill launched something new and (we hope) engaging via text with Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack. Learn more and sign up HERE.

The House will meet on Friday at 2 p.m. for a pro forma session; lawmakers return July 11 to the Capitol.

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m. for a pro forma session. Members return to Washington on July 10.

The president will receive the President’s Daily Brief at 10 a.m. Biden will travel to New York City, arriving at 2 p.m., to be interviewed live on MSNBC at 4 p.m. He will address supporters during two campaign fundraisers, one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 7:45 p.m. The president will return to the White House by 10:50 p.m.

Vice President Harris will fly to New Orleans to participate in a moderated conversation about small businesses at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Harris will speak at a campaign fundraiser in New Orleans. She will travel from Louisiana to Los Angeles.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet at 11:15 a.m. with Le Hoai Trung, head of Vietnam’s Party Central Committee Commission for External Relations, at the State Department. The secretary at 2:30 p.m.will participate in a closing plenary session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. Blinken at 5 p.m. will host a Pride Month reception at the department and make remarks.

First lady Jill Biden will travel this afternoon to Beaufort, S.C., arriving at 5:30 p.m., ahead of a Friday speech in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the nation’s all-volunteer force, to be delivered during a graduation ceremony held at U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island (Island Packet).

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will travel to New York City to visit the New York Academy of Medicine at 10 a.m. for a roundtable discussion about enacted federal provisions, now in law, to lower some prescription drug costs. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) will participate. Becerra and the congressman will hold a press conference at 10:45 a.m. Becerra at 12:30 p.m. will speak at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx about behavioral health during a town hall with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). They will speak to the news media at 1:45 p.m.

White House National Economic Director Lael Brainard will take questions from journalists at 8:30 a.m. at a breakfast event organized in Washington by the Christian Science Monitor.

Economic indicator: The Labor Department will report at 8:30 a.m on claims for unemployment benefits filed in the week ending June 24.

ELSEWHERE

➤ STATE WATCH

Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Dangerous air quality and hazy skies persist this morning from Des Moines, Iowa, to Washington, D.C., as smoke from Canada’s raging wildfires drifts south — with more than 120 million under air quality alerts within the US.

Chicago and Detroit had the worst air quality in the world as of Wednesday night, according to IQAir, while Cleveland, Detroit, Washington, DC, and Minneapolis all ranked among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Authorities in Canada — which is seeing its worst fire season on record — have also issued air quality alerts across several provinces.

A channel of thick surface smoke was draped across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, drifting toward the Mid-Atlantic. Many Midwestern cities with high air quality indexes for much of the week are expected to see relief moving into the weekend, but for those in the East and New England, air quality could worsen (The Washington Post and CNN).

▪ The New York Times: New wave of smoke from Canadian fires blankets Midwest. Residents in the region were urged to remain indoors, weeks after similarly dangerous air choked the Northeast.

▪ ABC News: Wildfire smoke map: Here’s which U.S. cities are forecast to be impacted by wildfires in Canada.

▪ The Associated Press: Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it.

Worker safety: A Texas heat wave this week revived calls for improved protections from deadly temperatures for workers, writes The Hill’s Rachel Frazin. A federal rule to accomplish that could be years away, and the Lone Star State recently passed a bill that could remove existing local protections.

USA Today: Human remains likely recovered from wreckage of Titan submersible, Coast Guard says.

THE CLOSER

The New York City 2022 Fourth of July fireworks.

