Fox News's Greg Gutfield: 'Screw' Kamala Harris for 'blaming the American public' in failed 2020 bid

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday ripped Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Harris to Trump: 'I'll see you at your trial' MORE (D-Calif.) for supposedly "blaming the American people" for the failures of her presidential campaign.

During a segment on "The Five," Gutfeld pointed to comments Harris made prior to the suspension of her presidential campaign when she questioned whether the U.S. electorate was ready to vote for a black woman.

"What a jerk, because America as a population is willing to get behind everybody and everybody. They had a two-term black president. Hillary got the popular vote. And for her to say the reason why I lost is because of you," Gutfeld said incredulously, adding, "Screw you, you are a big jerk."

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld is REALLY upset at Kamala Harris for wondering aloud whether America is ready to vote for a woman of color:



His comments came just hours after the California senator suspended her campaign, pointing to an inability to raise the necessary funds to go forward. The comments to which Gutfeld referred were made months ago in an October interview with "Axios on HBO," where Harris questioned whether the U.S. electorate was ready to vote for a woman of color.

"You know, essentially, is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?" Harris asked at the time.

"Of course" it's different running as a black woman, Harris added to Axios during the interview. "When there is not a reference point for who can do what, there is a lack of ability or a difficulty in imagining that someone who we have never seen can do a job that has been done, you know, forty-five times by someone who is not that person."

Harris and other Democrats including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro criticized media coverage of the 2020 primary following her exit Tuesday, lamenting the fact that no African Americans or other candidates of color had yet qualified for December's primary debate.