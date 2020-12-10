The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Congress moves to avert shutdown as virus talks stall again

Presented by Facebook

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths reported each morning this week: Monday, 282,312; Tuesday, 283,743; Wednesday, 286,325; Thursday, 289,431.

Ahead of a looming Saturday deadline, the House on Wednesday voted to keep the government funded for another week, sending a placeholder measure to the Senate today while a partisan, back-and-forth drama continues about whether to invest hundreds of billions of dollars to help jobless Americans and ailing small businesses before the end of the month.

CNBC: Wednesday’s government funding measure, approved by the House in a 343-67 vote, would avert a shutdown through Dec. 18. Senators could try to approve the stopgap bill as soon as today.

Eager to be out of Washington before the holidays but pressured to enact relief funding set to expire for millions of people who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, lawmakers resumed negotiations on Wednesday, although the talks have gone nowhere since May.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Naomi Jagoda report that flickers of momentum appeared to stall amid persistent clashes over what should be included. The talks involve dueling parties and factions as well as Senate Republicans who are not in sync with the administration, represented by the Treasury Department.

At midday, a bipartisan group of House and Senate moderates circulated more details about a plan to extend unemployment insurance for 16 weeks and offer more loans to small businesses as part of a $908 billion coronavirus relief proposal.

However, the summary, obtained by The Hill, included no specifics about two key hurdles: the Democrat-favored $160 billion to help state and local governments, and COVID-19 liability protection for businesses backed by some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The discussion document sidesteps those persistent sticking points and describes agreements in principle “as the basis for good faith negotiations” (The Hill).

McConnell’s proposal to scrap state and local funding from any COVID-19 relief bill has drawn criticism from economists who believe injecting federal funds into cash-strapped state and local governments before services are curtailed and workers purged is a wise investment to buoy a wobbly economy. State and local government revenues have been hit hard during the pandemic, resulting in more than a million layoffs in education alone (The Hill).

The GOP argument championed by President Trump, who says such funding would wrongly benefit mismanaged cities and states led by Democrats, is incorrect, according to findings by Moody’s Analytics, which reports that six of seven states facing the steepest projected drops in revenues over the next two years are red states that supported Trump in November (The New York Times). The key issue is not which party is in charge but rather the economic and business underpinnings of the states, their tax structures, and how hard COVID-19 hit their populations and hospitals.

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers weigh competing COVID-19 aid proposals.

CNN: The National Restaurant Association is publicly pleading with Congress to pass new stimulus to help the industry. The group said 110,000 restaurants, or 17 percent, have already permanently shuttered in 2020, and 37 percent of restaurants say it is “unlikely” they will be open six months from now if the government does not help (pictured above).

In the Capitol, a major complication lurking beneath lawmakers’ discussions is the uncertainty about which party will control the Senate after Jan. 5, when Georgia holds two key runoff contests that pit two GOP incumbents senators against Democratic challengers. McConnell appears determined not to bring any measure to the floor that divides his conference before voters cast their ballots in Georgia (The Hill).

As Congress continues to debate how to help Americans hang on economically during the pandemic, public health officials are working to promote trust in the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to be available to some early recipients in the United States beginning this week.

An independent committee crucial to clearing a COVID-19 vaccine will hold an all-day meeting today, and regulators on the panel are expected to make a decision to grant emergency use authorization in the coming days or next week (The Hill). The expert committee will review data from Pfizer and German startup BioNTech and by day’s end will vote on whether the Food and Drug Administration should authorize the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in this country.

Despite the coming vaccine, members of the White House coronavirus task force say coronavirus vaccinations will not drive down the spread of COVID-19 until late spring. They want states to champion other mitigation measures in the interim.

“The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring,” the task force wrote in its weekly report to state governors. “Behavioral change and aggressive mitigation policies are the only widespread prevention tools that we have to address this winter surge” (The Hill).

The Associated Press: A new poll finds only about half of Americans say they are ready to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.

On Wednesday, public trust in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine took a hit in the United Kingdom as British regulators warned a day after a “V-Day” distribution program began that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions to medicines or food shouldn’t receive inoculations.

That includes anyone who has been told to carry an adrenaline shot or others who have had potentially fatal allergic reactions, they said. British officials are investigating two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering. Authorities have not specified what their reactions were (The Associated Press).

Allergic reactions to vaccinations are rare and are usually short-lived, The Associated Press explains.

Another public trust issue is access enjoyed by Trump allies to scarce treatments after they contract COVID-19. The president’s friends have benefited from the latest drugs and hospitalization in ways that are out of reach for most Americans (The New York Times).

International: Canada on Wednesday approved interim authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Locales in major cities are expected to start doling out the shots as early as next week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the country could receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine (The Washington Post). … Germany is gradually moving toward a tighter lockdown, at least for a limited period after Christmas. Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated tougher restrictions on public life Wednesday and pleaded with her countrymen to reduce activities and social engagement that serve to spread the coronavirus as the country reported its highest single-day death toll during the pandemic (The Associated Press).

State Watch: Michigan House voting sessions were canceled on Wednesday and today because of the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks of lawmakers (The Associated Press). … Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The two-term governor said that he is asymptomatic and that he learned he was infected through a routine test. … Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) extended the state’s mask mandate until Jan. 22 (CBS News). … In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott (D) announced on Wednesday that indoor and outdoor dining will shut down in the city beginning Friday at 5 p.m. as virus cases surge (The Baltimore Sun).

More in Congress: “Congress’s gerontocracy problem shows no sign of abating,” reports The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, who describes the short-term memory struggles of 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). … Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), 76, the No. 2 Democrat, will become the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee next year (The Hill). …The House on Wednesday passed a bill by voice vote that would make it easier for scientists to conduct marijuana research in states where the drug is legal (Politico). … In a victory for Trump, the Senate on Wednesday defeated a pair of Democrat-led measures to block the administration’s proposed sale of advanced military weapons (F-35 stealth fighter jets and Reaper drones) to the United Arab Emirates (Politico).

LEADING THE DAY

POLITICS: The legal efforts by the president’s team are winding down after a sharp rebuke by the Supreme Court on Tuesday and as it launches another long-shot bid in an effort to overturn the election results.

Trump’s attorney filed a motion to intervene hours after he indicated plans to get involved in the case in which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) — who is facing bribery allegations back home — is alleging that the new voting processes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin skewed the presidential election results and that electors should not be allowed to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

The move took place as Trump continued to tweet about the miniscule possibility of overturning the election due to allegations of widespread voter fraud. However, his lawsuit does not make such claims. Instead, his attorney wrote, “It is not necessary for the Plaintiff in Intervention to prove that fraud occurred, however; it is only necessary to demonstrate that the elections in the defendant States materially deviated from the ‘manner’ of choosing electors established by their respective state Legislatures” (The Hill).

However, after Tuesday’s ruling, the Supreme Court is expected to dismiss the Texas case out of hand, with the Electoral College set to confirm Biden’s victory on Monday.

The Hill: Supreme Court deals reality check to Trump’s post-election legal fight.

Primary, 2022 edition: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is staring down the possibility of a 2022 primary challenge after he rejected Trump’s demands to overturn the state’s presidential results and continues to find himself the target of the president’s ire.

As The Hill’s Max Greenwood writes, Kemp, who was elected in 2018 after aligning himself closely with Trump, has received heaps of criticism from Trump in recent weeks, with the president recently saying that he is “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp in his gubernatorial run. He also raised the possibility of a coming primary challenge and encouraged Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), a staunch political ally who recently failed to make a Senate runoff, to mount a primary bid.

NBC News: Biden will travel to Georgia to boost Democrats Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock in runoff elections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Trump warns Georgia AG not to rally other Republicans against Texas lawsuit.

The Hill: Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for Congress, presumably seeking the seat held by Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), who, if confirmed by the Senate, will be secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Reid Wilson, The Hill: Legislatures across country plan sweeping election reform push.

> Investigation: Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday that he is under investigation by the top federal prosecutor in Delaware for his taxes. In a statement, he said, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. … I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.” The incoming administration’s transition team said in a statement, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.” The White House and the Department of Justice, which oversees U.S. attorney’s offices, declined to comment (CNBC). Trump throughout his campaign criticized the younger Biden for his lucrative international work, particularly in Ukraine and China. The Bidens, father and son, have denied any wrongdoing in relation to business dealings overseas.

Niall Stanage: The Memo: Democrats grapple with “elite” tag.

> Future elections: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) announced Wednesday that he will run for his old position in 2021, having served a single term as governor from 2014 until 2018.

The former head of the commonwealth officially launched his campaign in Richmond. Virginia is the only state in the country that bars governors from serving consecutive terms. If he emerges from what is shaping up to be a crowded field, a McAuliffe win would make him just the second Virginian since the Civil War to serve a second stint as governor (The Hill).

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

NEW ADMINISTRATION: Biden formally introduced retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin on Wednesday as his nominee to lead the Pentagon, dismissing bipartisan skepticism about turning to another recently retired military officer, following James Mattis, in the civilian job.

“I believe in the importance of civilian control of the military,” Biden said. “So does Secretary-designate Austin. He’ll be bolstered by a strong and empowered civilian sector and senior officers, senior officials I should say, working to shape DOD’s policies and ensure that our defense policies are accountable to the American people.”

If confirmed, Austin would be the nation’s first Black secretary of Defense, the latest first in a trailblazing 40-year Army career (The Hill).

The Hill: Biden selects House Ways and Means Committee chief trade lawyer Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative.

The Associated Press: Deborah Birx, Trump’s coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, would like to maintain a role in battling COVID-19 as part of the incoming Biden administration. She has made her case to members of the president-elect’s transition, but her reputation has frayed over the last 10 months and her reluctance to publicly challenge Trump when he downplayed the virus has left some in Biden’s orbit skeptical that the globally recognized AIDS researcher retains credibility with the public.

The Hill: Biden’s selection of two Democrats in the House to join his administration next year leaves his party with the slimmest House majority in modern history. The pair of vacancies will be temporary; Democrats expect to hold those seats in New Orleans and Cleveland but must wait for special elections next year.

The New York Times: Team of rivals? Biden’s Cabinet looks more like a team of buddies.

OPINION

Lloyd Austin’s qualities may have worked for him as a general, but not as defense secretary, by David Ignatius, columnist, The Washington Post. https://wapo.st/3m2tBqF

China wants to be the world’s banker, by Hank Paulson, opinion contributor, The Wall Street Journal. https://on.wsj.com/39UbAZa

WHERE AND WHEN

The House meets at 9 a.m. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold her weekly press conference at 10:45 a.m. The House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations will hear testimony at 10 a.m. about elements of presidential transitions.

The Senate at 10 a.m. will resume consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021, approved by the House.

The president will have lunch with some state attorneys general. He and first lady Melania Trump this evening will host the annual Congressional Ball, despite risks posed to guests and White House staff during the pandemic.

The FDA will meet at 9 a.m. with an independent advisory committee to assess whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and clear the way for its almost immediate distribution to all 50 states.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the President’s Daily Brief. Later, they will meet with transition advisers.

Hill.TV’s “Rising” program features news and interviews at http://thehill.com/hilltv or on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. EST at Rising on YouTube.

And, Hanukkah begins at sundown!

ELSEWHERE

➔ TECH: A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including New York AG Letitia James (D), sued Facebook on Wednesday over allegations of anti-competitive acquisitions, teeing off a legal battle that could quickly expand. The Federal Trade Commission is expected to file its own case, putting Facebook firmly in the antitrust hot seat for the first time (The Hill).

➔ FBI: An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents. Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits. “It’s repugnant,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said. “In terms of sexual assault and sexual harassment, they are still in the Dark Ages.”

➔ COMMUNICATIONS: Nathan Simington‘s confirmation on Tuesday to the Federal Communications Commission guarantees a 2-2 partisan deadlock when Ajit Pai steps down as chairman at the beginning of the new administration. Democrats and digital rights groups are warning that Republicans will block any Biden nominee, effectively hamstringing the agency and crucially delaying the reimplementation of net neutrality rules (The Hill).

➔ COOKIE CRUMBS: What else could possibly happen to consumers this year? The maker of Pepperidge Farm cookies, which is Campbell Soup Co., warns it is working through “supply constraints” in its cookie division, which makes familiar packaged varieties such as Milano and Chessmen. A combination of labor shortages due to COVID-19 and sweet tooth demand from those toiling at home caused the cookie-sector “challenge,” Campbell Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse said on Wednesday. Cookie demand in the United States has surged 25 percent during the pandemic, with 1 in 5 Americans consuming more than three cookies per day, according to a report by Top-Data, a data analytics agency (Bloomberg News). Holiday home bakers are nonplussed: Ho, Ho, Ho!

THE CLOSER

