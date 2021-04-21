The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs

Presented by Facebook

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths reported each morning this week: Monday, 567,217; Tuesday, 567,694; Wednesday, 568,470.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin showed little emotion on Tuesday as his eyes darted rapidly around the courtroom above his blue mask, and 12 jurors who deliberated for 10 and a half hours found him guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

As Chauvin stood to be removed to jail, he thrust his arms behind him. He kept his wrists together as the sheriff’s deputy clicked the handcuffs shut. Chauvin’s bail was revoked. Sentencing will occur in two months, according to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

Outside the courtroom in a special room outfitted with a television, Floyd’s relatives leaped from their seats and crowded toward the screen as Cahill read each of three guilty verdicts aloud. They cheered, pumped their fists and aimed their cell phone cameras at a scene they viewed as justice.

Out on the city’s streets, which had been fortified against potential violence and looting, crowds supporting Floyd and Black Lives Matter gathered and listened to each verdict. Some appeared incredulous, anticipating that the jurors might have gone the other way. Some wept. Others hugged and celebrated. Church bells rang.

Similar scenes appeared in Washington, D.C., and other cities. The questions began: What’s next for policing, for racial tolerance and for criminal justice reforms? What if there had been no video of a police officer’s knee on a Black man’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until his breathing stopped?

The Hill: The Congressional Black Caucus sees the guilty verdict as a first step. “We are hopeful that today will be the catalyst to turn the pain, the agony, the justice delays into actions that go far beyond today,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who chairs the caucus.

President Biden and Vice President Harris phoned the Floyd family from the White House. “You’ve been incredible. You’re an incredible family,” the president said. “We’re all so relieved. … It’s really important. I’m anxious to see you guys, I really am. And we’re going to get a lot more done” (CNN).

NBC News and The Associated Press: The president called Tuesday’s verdict “a giant step forward in the march toward justice.”

Hours earlier, Biden, who sought the support of law enforcement during his campaign, made it clear he believed the trial evidence showed Chauvin to be guilty of Floyd’s murder (The Hill). He was criticized for his remarks earlier in the day while the jury deliberated.

The Hill: Jury finds Chauvin guilty on all counts in Floyd’s murder.

The New York Times: The counts for which the former officer was found guilty: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The New York Times: How a teenager’s video upended the Minneapolis Police Department’s initial inaccurate tale.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), speaking after the verdict, offered an awkwardly worded statement: “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice.”

The Washington Post database: 984 people have been shot by police in the past year. African Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.

Lawmakers in both parties used the word “relief” to describe their reactions.

“There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict,” Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the lone African American GOP senator, said in a statement.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), whose comments while in Minneapolis over the weekend in defense of Black Lives Matter became a lightning rod for criticism from House conservatives and resulted in a failed censure motion, said of the Chauvin verdicts, “You know, someone said it better than me. I’m not celebrating. I’m relieved.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), who is Black and a former member of the House, said, “I would not call today’s verdict justice … but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice.”

LEADING THE DAY

CONGRESS: House Democrats rallied to the side of Waters, the chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee, and beat back a GOP attempt to censure her for saying that “we’ve got to get more confrontational” about police brutality against African Americans.

In a strict party-line vote, lawmakers voted 216-210 to table a censure resolution brought up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). McCarthy and Republicans argued that the California Democrat incited violence with police in the lead-up to Tuesday’s verdict and following Daunte Wright’s death by an officer.

“Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution,” McCarthy tweeted.

Democrats responded with accusations of hypocrisy after Republicans largely decided against impeaching former President Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and stood by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out. You’ve got no credibility here,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), pointing to Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as examples (The Hill).

The last member of Congress to be censured was then-Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) in 2010, while only four have been in the past four decades.

> Infrastructure: The clock is ticking for Republicans to make a substantial infrastructure offer, with the White House giving them until the end of May to come up with a counter proposal as they push to pass a bill over the summer.

GOP talks are being led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), tasked to come up with a $600 billion to $800 billion proposal. However, as The Hill’s Alexander Bolton writes, they have a major hill to climb as they try to form consensus among Republicans on how to pay for the bill.

On the Democratic side, the sales job of the administration’s $2.3 billion infrastructure and jobs proposal continued on as four top members of the Cabinet made their case to the Senate Appropriations Committee. As The Hill’s Niv Elis writes, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge described at length the contours of the plan, making the case for the plan.

CORONAVIRUS: The drug regulator for the European Union found a “possible link” between rare blood clot complications and the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency recommends a warning be added that the blood disorders should be considered “very rare side effects of the vaccine” (The Associated Press).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to meet on Friday to weigh additional information about the J&J vaccine and what increasingly seems to be a correlation between rare, serious blood clot complications and the vaccine’s interaction with some people’s immune responses (ABC News).

The Associated Press: Here’s how one 18-year-old Nevada woman early this month developed blood clots in her brain a week after receiving a J&J dose. Emma Burkey has undergone three brain surgeries.

The Wall Street Journal: Newly reported infections fall in the U.S.

The government’s concerns about the J&J vaccine and the administration’s decision last week to recommend a pause in all 50 states has complicated worries among some Americans about coronavirus vaccines administered in the United States. Forty percent of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they’re not planning to be vaccinated — a group that could undermine the goal of increasing national immunity in order to tamp down the virus’s spread.

A focus group of vaccine-hesitant Trump voters over the weekend urged politicians and pollsters to stop pressuring people who are vaccine holdouts, move away from forecasts of booster shots in the future, and find a more persuasive influencer than the ubiquitous Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (The Washington Post).

Among the most pressing questions public health experts are asking is why so many GOP voters remain opposed to the COVID-19 shots and whether the recent decision to pause J&J vaccinations increased their skepticism.

Biden is scheduled to speak today about the administration’s vaccination rate to date and states’ success in allowing all U.S. adults to make vaccine appointments by May 1 in their communities, as he requested.

ADMINISTRATION: The president plans to announce the United States will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030, according to The Washington Post. The target, timed for Earth Day and a U.S.-led global virtual climate summit on Thursday, is intended to reassert America’s global leadership on greenhouse gas reductions and would require significant U.S. changes. Biden wants to encourage other nations to follow suit. The president’s pledge represents a near-doubling of the U.S. commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, when former President Obama vowed to cut emissions between 26 percent and 28 percent compared with 2005 levels.

When the administration recently retreated from a tight cap on refugees to insist the limit will be lifted, progressives and advocates for immigrants said their power at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was clear. The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Mike Lillis report on whether that reading of their West Wing clout holds up. “We take this victory. Now, let’s protect this victory,” said Ezra Levin, co-executive director of progressive group Indivisible. “Now, let’s hold these elected officials accountable.”

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

POLITICS: Trump and his allies are making it clear they have no intention of letting up in their continued offensive against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), a preview of a likely bare-knuckle intraparty brawl in one of the key contests on the 2022 map.

As The Hill’s Max Greenwood writes, Kemp has found himself on the outside looking in after he declined to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia in November. Even after he signed the Georgia election bill into law last month, the back-and-forth has not subsided, as Trump argued that it does not do enough to combat voter fraud.

Adding to his problems, several county Republican parties in Georgia last week voted to censure him, and he received a formal primary challenge from Vernon Jones, a staunchly pro-Trump Republican.

