The Hill’s Morning Report – Ukraine issues state of emergency; Putin open to ‘dialogue’

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths reported each morning this week: Monday, 935,335; Tuesday, 935,991; Wednesday, 939,201.

President Biden on Tuesday said a coordinated package of sanctions levied by the United States and its allies against Russia and ramped up with each Kremlin move will punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wealthy associates as force is used against Ukraine.

Today in a video statement, Putin reacted, saying Russia is open to “direct and honest dialogue” and “diplomatic solutions” (Bloomberg News). At the same time, the Ukraine security council approved plans for a state of national emergency and the government urged Ukrainian citizens to leave Russia “immediately,” reported AFP.

On Tuesday — a day after Putin declared the “independence” of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and began to breach international law with parliamentary backing and the mobilization of Russian forces into the territory — the United States and NATO partners declared the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” The West’s use of the word “invasion” launched a fresh series of coordinated sanctions, including a halt to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia and an effort to wall Russia off from key banking and business financing available in the West.

Because Putin’s power is so entwined with the Russian oligarchy, the United States is sanctioning some wealthy “elites” and their families by name to squeeze their business dealings and lifestyles.

So far, Putin has been willing to discuss Moscow’s position with world leaders but has not veered from a strategy of nationalistic reclamation that he has clearly plotted over years, perhaps decades. On Tuesday, he demanded Ukraine recognize Russia’s claims to Crimea and relinquish its advanced weapons (The New York Times).

The Washington Post: How U.S. sanctions against Russia work.

“An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway,” deputy U.S. national security adviser and former journalist Jonathan Finer told CNN early Tuesday (The Associated Press).

Biden in a nine-minute East Room speech during which he took no questions, made clear that Tuesday’s sanctions were a beginning, not the end. Punishments will tighten with each new, aggressive Moscow move, the president suggested. “We still believe Russia is poised to go much further in launching a massive military attack against Ukraine” (The Hill).

The Associated Press: Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead.

USA Today: Transcript of Biden’s remarks.

The president left open a path for diplomacy but signaled to Americans that Putin’s brazen gambit to try to redraw sovereign boundaries to reclaim a bygone Soviet era is unlikely to be resolved soon or with a pen.

The Hill: Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a Thursday meeting with his Russian counterpart, which he said last week was contingent on Moscow not invading Ukraine.

Biden, who delivers the first State of the Union address of his presidency next week, made no public promises that war in Europe can be prevented or that American consumers will be left unscathed, especially with energy prices.

Biden emphasized that Putin “directly attacked Ukraine’s right to exist” and “explicitly threatened war.” There is “no question Russia is the aggressor,” he added, noting that the United States will soon reposition military forces already deployed in Europe to back NATO and provide additional defensive assistance to the Baltic States and help Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

Reuters: European Union adopted a first round of sanctions.

CNN and Reuters: Germany made a significant announcement on Tuesday under Chancellor Olaf Scholz to halt the certification of the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

CNN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressing the U.K. Parliament, announced a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia.

The Hill: Japan said it is ready to sanction Russia.

On Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a Putin ally who is now deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, predicted that gas prices will likely double after Germany put the brakes, at least temporarily, on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Welcome to the new world where Europeans will soon have to pay 2,000 euros per thousand cubic meters!” Medvedev tweeted in Russian.

Biden later said he will work to “limit the pain” Americans shoulder from rising energy prices.

Niall Stanage: The Memo: Five takeaways while the Ukraine crisis intensifies.

The Hill: Germany’s Nord Stream move adds to Europe’s fuel price crunch.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his countrymen, telling Ukrainians that the nation doesn’t “owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone” following the maneuvers by Russia.

“We are on our land, we are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don’t owe anything to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone. And we are confident of this,” Zelensky said in his video address, labeling the move as a violation of Ukraine’s “national integrity and sovereignty” (CNN).

In the address, Zelensky also called up military reserves and urged them to fight for the homeland before it isn’t theirs anymore (The New York Times).

Reuters: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a Tuesday meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, called on Putin to avert a full-blown “war of choice.”

The Hill: Romania prepared to accept 500,000 Ukrainian refugees, official says.

The Associated Press and The Hill: Stocks on Tuesday slid further amid the Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, lawmakers on Tuesday continued their push to provide aid to Ukraine. As NBC News notes, members of the House Intelligence Committee indicated they are crafting a bipartisan bill that would provide backing for pro-Ukraine independence fighters. Across the Capitol, Senate negotiators are working on an emergency funding bill that would bolster Ukraine and NATO.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also requested an all-members briefing on the subject. Both congressional chambers are out of town until Monday, one day before Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address (NBC News).

The New York Times: Once a foreign policy partner, Congress struggles for unity when it comes to events in Ukraine.

LEADING THE DAY

POLITICS: Former President Trump on Tuesday hailed Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine as a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion, adding that it was “smart” and “pretty savvy.”

“I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” Trump told “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” in an interview. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper,” added the ex-president, who regularly heaped praise on Putin and sought close ties with him during his term in office. “That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace, all right.”

The Washington Post analysis: “Genius,” “Savvy”: Trump reacts to Putin’s moves on Ukraine exactly as you’d expect.

The Hill: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give GOP response to Biden State of the Union.

> 2022 watch: Republicans are making a concerted effort to expand the 2022 midterm battlefield to include gubernatorial, Senate and House contests that wouldn’t normally be on the party’s radar as it sits in the driver’s seat more than eight months out from the November elections.

As The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports, the GOP is boasting that gubernatorial races in New Mexico and Connecticut, Senate races in Colorado and Washington, and House races in districts of various shades of blue across the country are now in play, with Biden’s poor approval ratings, rising inflation and COVID-19 restrictions opening the door for the party to succeed in those spots.

The move is an ambitious one for the GOP and marks the first time it can make this kind of attempt in these areas in multiple cycles, though winning may be out of the party’s reach ultimately. However, Republican success in Virginia and New Jersey and local results in blue pockets have the party growing bullish.

Hanna Trudo, The Hill: Facing red wave, Democrats work on a midterm message.

The Hill: Republicans watching testy Texas Democratic primary.

> Trucker trouble: Washington, D.C., law enforcement agencies have called on the Pentagon to provide assistance and resources ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address amid concerns that trucker convoy protests could erupt in the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency asked for D.C. National Guard personnel “to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help … address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Tuesday. Kirby said the Defense Department is “analyzing” the requests but “no decisions have been made yet” on whether to approve them (The Hill).

The news comes amid chatter that truckers could attempt to shut down the Baltimore-Washington Beltway in the coming days and create havoc for commuters and travelers. Multiple trucker convoys created trouble in Canada and at the U.S.-Canada border outside of Detroit in recent weeks (The Hill).

The Hill: Big Tech allies point to China, Russia threat in push to squash antitrust bill.

GET IN THE KNOW

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

CORONAVIRUS: New COVID-19 global infections declined for a third week, along with fatalities (the first downward slope in deaths since January), according to the World Health Organization (The Associated Press).

The European Council recommended on Tuesday that European Union member countries lift all testing and quarantine requirements for incoming travelers if they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 (The Associated Press).

Iran returned 820,000 donated COVID-19 vaccine doses because they were manufactured in the United States among roughly a million doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Poland (ABC News).

The Wall Street Journal: Masks in schools: Districts get caught between health authorities and parent pushback.

WHERE AND WHEN

The House meets on Friday at 12:30 p.m. for a pro forma session. The House returns to work next week. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold her weekly press conference at 11:30 a.m.

The Senate convenes on Friday at 2 p.m. for a pro forma session.

The president and Vice President Harris will receive the President’s Daily Brief at 10:15 a.m.

The vice president will meet in her ceremonial office with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators at 5 p.m.

First lady Jill Biden will travel to San Antonio to visit Mays Cancer Center and UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center at 11:45 a.m. local time. Her focus is on healthcare access for Latino patients. At 2:30 p.m., she plans to tour Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s Child Development Center to learn about the base’s support for military offspring with disabilities. The first lady will return to Washington this evening.

The White House daily briefing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m.

ELSEWHERE

➜ ECONOMY: Rising rents could add more fuel to inflation as the rental market approaches its hottest stretch of the year. After plunging during the pandemic, rents have risen to, and in some places are well above, pre-pandemic levels. It’s yet another squeeze for cash-strapped families dealing with higher prices and a political problem for Biden (The Hill). … The rise in demand for green jobs is dramatically outpacing that of the oil and gas sector — and the talent needed to supply it, according to a recent report from LinkedIn. The number of renewable energy and environment jobs in this country has increased by 237 percent, the report found, compared with a 19 percent rise in oil and gas jobs (The Hill).

➜ INTERNATIONAL: Airbnb announced Tuesday that it plans to give free temporarily housing to 40,000 Afghan refugees after meeting its initial goal of housing 20,000 refugees. The company fully funded 21,300 temporary stays for Afghan refugees over the span of six months. It also partnered with hosts who agreed to open their homes to refugees for free or at a discount (The Hill).

➜ COURTS: Biden has interviewed at least three Supreme Court contenders, all Black female jurists, as his announcement of a nominee nears, perhaps this week (The Washington Post). … A jury convicted three Georgia men on Tuesday of federal hate crimes in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased and shot while jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The men received life sentences on top of life sentences they received after their state murder convictions (NBC News).

➜ WELL BEING: Mental health issues affecting a generation of adolescents nudged a rising number of teenage girls to seek help from emergency rooms during the pandemic for eating and other disorders, including anxiety, depression and stress, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (The New York Times).

THE CLOSER

And finally … A time-limited search began last weekend to find British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship, HMS Endurance, in the frigid Antarctic waters of the Weddell Sea, where the vessel sank to a depth of 10,000 feet in 1915 (History.com). Today’s explorers aboard a South African icebreaker have about a week to use sophisticated equipment to locate any wreckage in a 7-mile-by-14-mile search area. They are also studying the pack ice, looking for changes indicative of a warming planet (BBC).

In books, vintage photos, movies and documentaries, Shackleton is known for his efforts to become the first to attempt to cross the continent on foot. Instead, he and his crew of 27 became trapped aboard the three-masted Endurance in pack ice. The ship sank months later, dashing the explorer’s hopes, but he came away with one of the greatest survival stories of all time. Shackleton led some of his men on an epic small-boat voyage to the island of South Georgia, a journey of 800 miles, and organized the rescue of the entire crew. He returned to Britain a hero but died in 1922 at age 47 (The New York Times).