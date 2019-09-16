Ted Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report

The Times said it corroborated the story with two other officials who had heard the same report from the classmate.

But on Sunday night, The New York Times added in an editor's note that friends of the woman allegedly involved in the incident with Kavanaugh say she does not recall it.

"Please, somebody, try to give an explanation for omitting that central fact other than bias," Cruz also wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The correction, written by NYT, reads: “the female student declined to be interviewed & friends say that SHE DOES NOT RECALL the incident. That information has been added to the article.” Please, somebody, try to give an explanation for omitting that central fact other than bias. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 16, 2019

President Trump recommended Kavanaugh explore legal action.