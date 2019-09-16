Ted Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report 2020 Democrats call for Kavanaugh to be impeached Warren: Kavanaugh 'should be impeached' just like Trump MORE (R-Texas) ripped The New York Times for a "stunning" correction on a story about a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report Kavanaugh remains guilty until proven innocent, according to Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: NY Times story sparks new firestorm over Kavanaugh MORE.
The Times published an essay on Saturday by two reporters writing an upcoming book on Kavanaugh in which they quoted a former classmate of Kavanaugh at Yale saying he witnessed the now-justice expose himself at a dorm party, where he was then pushed by other students so that a female student touched his penis.
The Times said it corroborated the story with two other officials who had heard the same report from the classmate.
But on Sunday night, The New York Times added in an editor's note that friends of the woman allegedly involved in the incident with Kavanaugh say she does not recall it.
"Please, somebody, try to give an explanation for omitting that central fact other than bias," Cruz also wrote in a follow-up tweet.
The Times has come under pressure from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE and other Republicans over its story.
President Trump recommended Kavanaugh explore legal action.
"Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!" the president tweeted to his more than 63 million followers.
Meanwhile, 2020 Democratic contenders called for impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh after the new allegation emerged.
