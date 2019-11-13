Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg returning to Europe on catamaran

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday began her return to trip to Europe on a low-carbon catamaran, The Associated Press reports.

Thunberg, who has spent the past three months in North America, tweeted that she and the Australian couple who owns the catamaran had set sail early Wednesday morning.

We sail for home! pic.twitter.com/Mc5IoGpKXA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 13, 2019

The couple — Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu — answered Thunberg's urgent online return trip request so that she can be at the United Nations climate meeting in Madrid that was pushed up to early December.

La Vagabonde, the couple's boat, touts an incredibly low carbon footprint, utilizing solar panels and hydro-generators for power.

The boat's voyage across the Atlantic could take as long as two to four weeks and present a challenge as November is considered off season for traveling across the ocean, the news source reports.

While she was in North America, Thunberg, a Swedish activist, spoke at the U.N. and took part in multiple climate protests in both the U.S. and Canada.