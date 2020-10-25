Clinton says most Republicans want to see Trump gone, but can't say it publicly: report

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Ballot initiatives in Colorado, Louisiana could restrict abortion access Trump mocks Joe Biden's drive-in rallies at North Carolina event MORE said that most Republicans want to see President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE voted out of office but can’t say it publicly, Axios reported on Sunday.

Clinton told The New York Times Opinion podcast “Sway” that most Republicans “have been cowards, spineless enablers” of the president throughout his administration.

"Most Republicans are going to want to close the page," Clinton said on the podcast set to be released Monday. "They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can't say it publicly."

When asked if a female president would have better handled the coronavirus pandemic, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said, "I have no doubt, especially if it were me. I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that."

The U.S. has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with more than 8.5 million cases and 225,067 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Clinton added that she “can’t entertain the idea of [Trump] winning” the 2020 election, which is slightly more than a week away.

“It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree,” she said.

"[I]t makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions,” she added, according to Axios. “And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership. And the list goes on.”

National polls and many state polls have shown Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE leading Trump, but polls in a number of battleground states are tight.

The president has been holding rallies across the country in the lead-up to the election. He has brought up Clinton at several of the rallies, including when he jokingly blamed her for a microphone outage last week.

When asked in the “Sway” interview if she would say “‘lock him up,’” Clinton responded, "No, I would never say that. ... I believe in the rule of law, unlike some of these people."

"I think I live rent-free in his head,” she added, according to Axios.