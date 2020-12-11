Ocasio-Cortez hits back at those who call her radical: 'Shoutout to my fellow radicals'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez7 surprise moments from a tumultuous year in politics A vaccine, a Burrito and more: 7 lighter, memorable moments from 2020 Michelle Obama named most admired woman for third straight year: poll MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday fired back at critics who have characterized her views as radical.

During an Instagram Live, in which Ocasio-Cortez was cooking and answering questions about COVID-19 relief negotiations in Congress, she said she has been called radical for supporting a livable minimum wage and wanting to pass a relief measure without strings attached.

"Shoutout to my fellow radicals in the United States who believe crazy things like a full-time job should be enough for you to live and believe in crazy radical things like if you kill someone there shouldn't be impunity. And also who believe really crazy radical things like you should get a stimulus check without having to bail out a corporation for it. Or that you should get a stimulus check without your employer, you know, if you work for one of these huge conglomerate employers sending you in harm's way and being completely immune from any accountability for it," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that her views reflect an "advanced society."

"You know, shoutout to my fellow radicals who think that we should live in a humane advanced society and that we shouldn't be under the thumb of a $7 minimum wage and racist systems. Because, I don't know, that just benefits the people who already are in power to be in power. So, you know, shoutout to my radicals," she added.

Ocasio-Cortez has faced criticism from Republicans and some Democrats who say some of her positions alienate moderates.