Priest who presided over Biden inauguration Mass under investigation

A priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Advocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism MORE in January is currently under investigation for inappropriate behavior.

Santa Clara University said in a statement on Monday that an independent investigation is being conducted into the school's president, Father Kevin O’Brien.

John Sobrato, chairman of Santa Clara University’s Board of Trustees, said the school was informed by the Provincial of the USA West Province that it received accounts that O’Brien “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries.”

O’Brien was placed on leave as university president pending the outcome of the investigation by USA West Province. He has agreed to cooperate with the investigation and “honor the process that he affirms annually as part of his ongoing Jesuit training,” Sobrato said.

O’Brien presided over Mass for Biden, Vice President Harris, their extended families and congressional leaders at Biden’s inauguration. The Mass was held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., the school announced at the time.

The school’s statement also noted that O’Brien has been a friend of Biden’s for nearly 15 years, and has previously held ceremonies for Biden’s previous inaugurations.

Sobrato’s statement didn’t specify the allegations against O'Brien.

Tracey Primrose, a spokesperson for the Jesuits West Province, also didn’t elaborate on the allegations to The Mercury News.

“Jesuits are held to a professional code of conduct, and the Province investigates allegations that may violate or compromise established boundaries,” Primrose told the newspaper.

“The Jesuits West Province has confidentiality practices, which is why I cannot provide any additional information regarding this matter,” she continued.

The Hill has reached out to Primrose and the White House for comment.