Haley slams Biden's 'weak leadership' regarding China

Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyTop 5 Republican presidential contenders, and 2 on the way out Poll: 81 percent of Republican voters hold favorable view of Trump Trump was unhinged and unchanged at CPAC MORE, who served as former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster GOP looks to squeeze Biden, Democrats on border Elaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary MORE's ambassador to the United Nations, went after President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster GOP looks to squeeze Biden, Democrats on border Sanders creates new headache for Biden on taxes MORE on Thursday for comments he made about China at his first major press conference.

“His weak leadership is going to have disastrous effects on America's future,” Haley tweeted in response to a clip of Biden discussing China.

Biden doesn't think it's necessary to criticize China—a country actively committing genocide—for wanting to become the most powerful country in the world.



His weak leadership is going to have disastrous effects on America's future. pic.twitter.com/EVMWg9ajJK — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 25, 2021

Her tweet came in response to Biden’s comments regarding China's global agenda.

“China has an overall goal, and I don’t criticize them for the goal, but they have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world,” Biden said in the video that Haley tweeted.

Although the video cut off after that comment, Biden proceeded to say, “That’s not going to happen on my watch because the United States is going to continue to grow and expand.”

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, has found herself isolated from her former boss after breaking with him over the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. However, she has also publicly defended many of Trump's policies.

“I will gladly defend the bulk of the Trump record and his determination to shake up the corrupt status quo in Washington," Haley wrote in The Wall Street Journal after her comments about Trump in the wake of the riot were reported by Politico. "I will never defend the indefensible. I didn’t do that when I served alongside President Trump, and I’m not going to start now."

Haley also praised Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.