Pompeo in Iowa slams Democrats over 'raw power grab'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoWill diplomacy work with Iran? Blinken and Sullivan stand up to China — will Biden back them up? Why is the Biden administration more interested in confrontation than cooperation? MORE blasted Democrats over their efforts to pass an election reform bill during his visit to Iowa on Friday, which came amid speculation about a possible presidential run in 2024.

Pompeo made his remarks at the Westside Conservative Club in Iowa, Fox News reported. He addressed the criticism of H.R.1, the election reform and campaign finance bill that the Democratic-led House passed earlier in March along party lines.

“Watch what the Democrats are doing. This is a raw power grab," Pompeo said, according to Fox News.

Democrats have made election reform a priority amid GOP-controlled legislatures seeking to impose more restrictive voting rules. The Biden administration is also supported the measure.

But Republicans have railed against the bill, arguing that it allows for ballot harvesting.

The Democrats' efforts to enact the new voting legislation comes as Republicans across the country pass their own voting overhauls. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster Liberals think Biden just made getting rid of the filibuster easier Warnock visits Georgia state Rep. Cannon at jail after arrest: 'She did not deserve this' MORE (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday restricting the use of ballot drop boxes and requiring photo ID for absentee ballots. The law has already been met with a legal challenge.

Pompeo called that bill “a good one," according to Fox News.

His visit also came as Democrat Rita Hart is challenging the results of her House race against Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), who won by an ultra-slim margin.

"You all are living the part where they’re going to try and steal the seat from an Iowa congresswoman," Pompeo told the crowd in reference to the election challenge, Fox News reported. "Don’t let it happen. Don’t let it happen. This is outrageous."

Pompeo’s Iowa visit has fueled more speculation that he will seek the GOP nomination for president, given that the state holds the first caucus.

In addressing the speculation, Pompeo said he was going to Iowa to help Republicans prevail in the 2022 midterms, Fox News reported. He also jokingly said, “I’m headed down to Alabama, which I think will provide cover for coming to Iowa."

Pompeo didn’t rule out a possible bid in an interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityLara Trump 'absolutely' considering Senate run Biden sees himself as a two-term president Worst person in America contest? MORE earlier this month.

“I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo told Hannity. “I care deeply about America. You and I have been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.”

C-SPAN is expected to air Pompeo’s Iowa speech on Friday, in what Axios reported was the beginning of the network’s 2024 coverage.