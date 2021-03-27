Trump says he'll likely visit southern border soon

Former President Trump Donald TrumpDemocrats see Georgia as opening salvo in war on voting rights MLB could move All-Star game from Georgia after controversial new voter restrictions Biden fires majority of DHS advisory council members MORE says he’ll likely visit the U.S.-Mexico border soon amid an influx of migrants.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” Trump claimed that many border officials had asked him to visit the border.

“Well, a lot of people want me to. The Border Patrol and all of the people of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], they want me to go. I really feel I sort of owe it to them, they’re great people,” Trump said.

When pressed by host Jeanine Pirro when he thinks he’ll go, Trump said he would likely visit “over the next few weeks.”

“Over the next couple of weeks. Border Patrol wants me to go— probably over the next couple of weeks. I don’t think there’s a rush for me to go, he’s supposed to go and make the decisions,” Trump said referring to President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats see Georgia as opening salvo in war on voting rights MLB could move All-Star game from Georgia after controversial new voter restrictions Biden fires majority of DHS advisory council members MORE.

Toward the end of the interview, Trump clarified that he “didn’t want to set a schedule,” but said he would likely go “over the next few weeks.”

Trump and the GOP have been outspoken in recent weeks about Biden’s handling of the border surge, blaming his rolling back of Trump’s policies as the reason for the surge.

Biden addressed the criticism on Thursday, saying he makes “no apologies” for rolling back Trump’s policies, particularly the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“I make no apology for that,” he said. “I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law, as well as on human dignity. I make no apologies for that.”

The comments come as the Biden administration grapples with a surge of migrants at the southern border. The administration has opened up about six new facilities over the past couple of months to handle the influx.

Biden told reporters last Sunday that he will visit the border “at some point.”