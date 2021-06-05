Lara Trump Lara TrumpLewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated Trump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina MORE on Saturday shut down rumors of a possible Senate run while speaking at the North Carolina GOP state convention.

After being welcomed on stage by her father-in-law, former President Trump Donald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE, Lara Trump announced that she would not be pursuing a Senate seat.

"I am saying no for now, not no forever," said Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric Trump Eric TrumpLara Trump on Senate bid: 'No for now, not no forever' Lara Trump disputes report that father-in-law is discussing reinstalment Trump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe MORE, said while addressing the speculation.

Lara Trump, who was born and raised in North Carolina, said raising her two young kids would make it "very hard" to pursue a career in Congress.

"When you do something, you give 100 percent," she said.

"I would absolutely love to come back and consider running for something here in my home state because I love it dearly," she added.

The former president praised his daughter-in-law, saying that Lara would have been hard to beat. Several potential Senate candidates waited until she made a decision before jumping into the race, he claimed.

"She would have been tough," he said. "But I think she did the right thing for her and for her family."

The Trumps are instead putting their support behind Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina Lara Trump on Senate bid: 'No for now, not no forever' MORE (R-N.C.) to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina Lara Trump on Senate bid: 'No for now, not no forever' MORE (R) in 2022, with the former president giving Budd his "complete and total endorsement."

Updated: 8:57 p.m.