Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Obama shared on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms for “a couple days.”
“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama tweeted. “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
His infection comes as the wave of cases caused by the omicron variant continues to recede. At 60, Obama is not generally considered to be in a high-risk group for COVID-19, though the CDC has previously said that even people in their 50’s are at a higher risk for severe illness.
Both Barack and Michelle Obama shared when they got their first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and have encouraged others to get immunized since shots became available.
“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours,” Michelle Obama said on social media in March of last year.
Updated: 5:13 p.m.
