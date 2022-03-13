Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Obama shared on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms for “a couple days.”

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama tweeted. “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

A representative for the Obamas told The Hill that the couple follows all “local, and state, and federal protocols,” without providing further details beyond Obama’s statement on social media.

In December, Obama released a video on social media encouraging others to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he himself had gotten boosted. His infection comes as the wave of cases caused by the omicron variant continues to recede. At 60, Obama is not generally considered to be in a high-risk group for COVID-19, though the CDC has previously said that even people in their 50’s are at a higher risk for severe illness.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama shared when they got their first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and have encouraged others to get immunized since shots became available.

“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours,” Michelle Obama said on social media in March of last year.

“Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again. So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you,” Barack Obama also said on Facebook at the time.

Updated: 5:13 p.m.