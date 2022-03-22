Four women allege sexual misconduct by US Snowboarding coach: report

Four women have reportedly alleged sexual misconduct by former U.S. Snowboarding coach Peter Foley, including claims of sexual assault, unwanted kissing and touching and coercion into taking nude photos.

The women, three former athletes and a former U.S. Ski and Snowboard employee, filed their complaints with the U.S. Center for SafeSport last week, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

SafeSport, a nonprofit authorized by Congress to address sexual abuse in amateur sports, suspended Foley Friday before an investigation. Foley was removed from his position with U.S. Snowboarding on Sunday.

An investigation into U.S. Snowboarding was initially launched last month in response to accusations by former snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof.

“I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly,” Chythlook-Sifsof wrote in an Instagram post that was later removed for “bullying” by the platform, describing Foley whispering lewd sexual comments in she and her teammates ears.

“There are more serious actions that are not my story but should come to light,” Chythlook-Sifsof added.

Foley denies all claims of misconduct.

“Any allegations of sexual misconduct being made against him are false,” said his attorney Howard Jacobs.

Foley had been head coach of the U.S. Snowboarding team since 1994, when the team was first established.

Erin O’Malley, who joined at 16 as one of the first women on the team, alleges that Foley pinned her against the wall and attempted to kiss her, ESPN reported.

“He stops and I’m like, ‘I’m leaving. This is super inappropriate.’ I said, ‘This should not be happening. You’re a coach, I’m an athlete. You’re married!'” she recalled.

An Olympic medalist who chose to remain anonymous alleges that Foley sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in bed during a training camp, according to ESPN.

“I just laid there,” said the athlete, who was 19 during the alleged incident. “I remember just laying there in shock. It happened for a while and it just stopped and he got up and left.”

Former U.S. Ski and Snowboard employee Lindsey Sine Nikola accused Foley of coercing her into taking nude photos, which she described as “grooming” for later sexually assaulting her.

“I said no. Then he started to touch me physically. I was stunned because I said no and there he is with his hands on me, touching me under my clothes and I’m frozen,” she said. “I just kind of mentally shrunk within myself and waited for it to be over.”