Krispy Kreme selling doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream in 10 markets

by Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire - 06/21/22 12:14 PM ET
Krispy Kreme is introducing “Original Glazed Soft Serve” at select locations, with more test regions to follow in the future. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Krispy Kreme, a chain known for pushing pillowy-soft doughnuts, is introducing another foodstuff you’ll barely need teeth for.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will begin serving doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream and doughnut-flavored milkshakes in 10 different markets across the country: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem, in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina.; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities region (Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol), in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

Krispy Kreme’s new soft serve will be available in cups, cones, or blended into seven different doughnut-inspired milkshakes. (Krispy Kreme)

The new soft-serve will later debut at shops in Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Branson, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas, according to a press release.

The soft-serve is offered in one flavor — “Original Glazed” — and made with ingredients used in the recipe for Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts, including its glaze, the company says.

Ice creams will be served in cups, cones, or in milkshakes, the latter of which are offered in seven different flavors inspired by Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts. Toppings such as sprinkles, sauces, and dehydrated doughnut pieces will also be available.

Krispy Kreme’s newest offerings will be available beginning Tuesday, June 21, at participating shops in the initial 10 markets. Additional locations will begin offering the ice-cream items “soon,” according to the press release.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

