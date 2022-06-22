trending:

Target expands military discount for Fourth of July

by Nexstar Media Wire and Jeremy Tanner - 06/22/22 5:53 PM ET
Child on father's shoulders. Child is waving an American flag
(File: Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – In honor of Independence Day, Target is expanding its discount for veterans and active-duty military service members.

The company said that after expanding its Veteran’s Day discount in November, it decided to offer it for the Fourth as well.

Members of the country’s military communities can now get a 10% discount on two transactions between Sunday, June 26 and July 4.

The purchases can be in-store or online, but you’ll need a valid document that proves military status, such as a veteran ID card.

“Core to Target’s commitment to our military communities is our deep appreciation for their sacrifice and service,” the company said in a news release.

Target isn’t the only place for veterans and active military to take advantage of a discount this Fourth of July.

You can get 20% off of eligible items at Walgreens from July 1-July 4 and 20% off Rack Room Shoes on July 4, according to Military.com. Any active-duty military member can bring their families for free to any Blue Star Museum through Sept. 5.

