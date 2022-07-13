trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

National Fry Day: See the most sought after fries by state, according to Google

by Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire - 07/13/22 5:58 PM ET
It’s National Fry Day! Here are the fries your state is searching for the most. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time year again, a guilt-free excuse to enjoy salty, crispy deliciousness, all in the name of National French Fry Day.

In honor of the annual July 13 celebration, restaurants like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are even giving away fries. It’s worth remembering, however, that fries, like so many culinary staples in the U.S., often have their own unique, regional style.

The team at Google Trends looked at the most searched types of fries in 2022 and found that there were indeed differences by state.

By far, sweet potato fries were the most searched this year, followed by carne asada fries and home fries.

Carne asada fries were most searched in western states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California, while home fries dominated in West Virginia and a handful of northeastern states.

Steak fries dominated search in just two states, South Dakota and Arkansas. Truffle fries were tops in Florida and Mississippi.

(Credit: Google Trends)

When it comes to the sheer number of searches for “fries,” Nevada led all others, according to the team at Google, followed by Utah and Rhode Island.

There also seems to be increased interest in making one’s own French fries, as searches for “how to cut potatoes into fries” doubled in the past year.

And if you’re surprised at the popularity of sweet potato fries, you may want to brace yourself for the dipping sauces people have apparently been researching to pair with them: maple dipping sauce, aioli, marshmallow dip, sour cream and cinnamon dip, respectively.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham seeks to quash grand jury ...
  2. Former Oath Keeper: ‘We came ...
  3. Manchin pumps brakes: Bill ‘needs ...
  4. New proposed rule could transform ...
  5. Trump fires back after Musk says ...
  6. Newsom calls out DeSantis ...
  7. No. 2 Senate Democrat explains his ...
  8. Five takeaways from the stunning ...
  9. The government has tried to stop ...
  10. Doomsday midterm election scenario ...
  11. Why the Fed is taking a hammer to the ...
  12. Romney: Allegation that Trump dialed ...
  13. BA.5 variant’s spread sparks ...
  14. Biden fires back at 2024 ...
  15. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
  16. Man charged in rape of 10-year-old ...
  17. WSJ editorial board adds editor’s ...
  18. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
Load more

Video

See all Video