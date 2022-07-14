trending:

Belfonte Dairy recalls Chocolate to Die For ice cream sold in 3 states

by Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire - 07/14/22 6:46 PM ET
The Belfonte Dairy company is recalling some of its Chocolate to Die For ice cream product after concerns they may contain undeclared peanuts, putting those with severe allergies at risk of life-threatening reactions (Belfonte Dairy)

(NEXSTAR) — The Belfonte Dairy company is recalling some of its Chocolate to Die For ice cream product after concerns they may contain undeclared peanuts, putting those with severe allergies at risk of life-threatening reactions.

Belfonte Dairy is recalling 1.5 quarts of Chocolate to Die For Premium Ice Cream, which were sold at several stores in several states.

The recalled ice cream cartons have UPC 83057 17049, in addition to: Use By dates of 05/18/24 or 06/08/24 and Plant Code 29-050.

These Chocolate to Die For cartons were sold at Hy-Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart and Heartland stores in the Kansas City-Missouri metro area, and Columbia and Springfield, Missouri areas. The items were also sold in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Belfonte Dairy says.

The presence of peanuts in the item was flagged by a customer complaint, though the company says it hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions.

Only 1.5-quart Chocolate to Die For Premium Ice Creams with the UPC/Plant Codes are affected by the recall. No other Belfonte Dairy items are affected, the company says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Belfonte Dairy online or by calling (816) 231-2000.

