trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Will my student loans be forgiven?

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 08/24/22 12:32 PM ET
Since October, $8.1 billion in student debt relief has been approved for some 145,000 borrowers due to changes to a federal forgiveness program. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration has announced its plan to cancel some of America’s $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign promise after months of anticipation. Up to 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, according to estimates from the White House.

Roughly 20 million borrowers are expected to see their entire remaining student loan balance erased.

Plans for “targeted student debt cancellation,” revealed Wednesday, are intended to help “borrowers at highest risk of delinquencies or default once payments resume,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a release.

As expected, student loan forgiveness will be restricted based on income. Borrowers “with annual income during the pandemic of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households)” will be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief, according to the Education Department.

Borrowers under the same income caps who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

How that relief will be distributed has not yet been made clear.

In its Wednesday release, the Education Department said further details will be announced in the coming weeks. Borrowers will need to fill out an application, officials said, which will be available available before the student loan payment pause ends on December 31.

Income data already available to the Department of Education shows nearly 8 million borrowers may qualify for student relief automatically.

Additional details about student loan forgiveness are expected in the coming weeks, and President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks about the decision Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration extended the payment pause on loans until the end of 2022, proposed a new rule to change to create a new income-driven repayment plan that will substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower- and middle-income borrowers, and proposed long-term changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Tags Biden nmw

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  2. White House to announce student loan ...
  3. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  4. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  5. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  6. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  7. Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special ...
  8. Rep. Perry sues DOJ in effort to ...
  9. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  10. Who Biden’s student loan ...
  11. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  12. Police investigating ...
  13. Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in ...
  14. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  15. Several states see surge in women ...
  16. Biden’s student loan plan: What we ...
  17. Some Trump appointees become critical ...
  18. Biden student loan plans caught in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video