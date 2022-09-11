trending:

Domino’s: 20% off all menu items — here are the details

by Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/11/22 12:00 PM ET
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The government isn’t the only one trying to combat inflation. As part of an inflation relief deal” pizza giant Dominos is giving customers 20% off through October 16. But there are some specifications.

Dominos said Tuesday its stores nationwide will cut 20% off all menu-priced items that are ordered online — the deal applies to both carryout and delivery orders.

“It’s no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of U.S. and global services. “Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they’ve been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn’t have to for delicious pizza.”

Dominos is also offering several other promotions, though these might not be applicable to be combined with the 20% deal.

You can find more information on Domino’s 20% off deal on the Domino’s website and in the app.

If you prefer pizza elsewhere, Pizza Hut is currently offering 2 Pizzas for $6.99, among other deals. Orders must be carryout and are good for two medium pizzas with single toppings. Meanwhile, the Pizza! Pizza! place, Little Caesars, is now offering NFL Meal Deals in anticipation of football season.

