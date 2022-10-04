trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/04/22 10:02 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/04/22 10:02 AM ET
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

RankState“Road roughness” score% roads in poor condition% roads in good condition
1California160.344%22%
2Rhode Island149.041%27%
3Nebraska140.633%33%
4Wisconsin139.428%25%
5New York136.630%34%
6Hawaii134.125%28%
7Massachusetts 131.031%37%
8Louisiana128.326%36%
9Michigan127.624%38%
10New Jersey123.426%44%
11Washington121.822%41%
12New Mexico120.323%42%
13Pennsylvania119.920%41%
14Iowa119.119%39%
15Texas118.320%43%
16Colorado118.218%41%
17Illinois116.919%43%
18Montana112.020%50%
19Ohio111.319%49%
20South Dakota108.714%48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  2. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  3. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  4. The Memo: Trump’s death wish attack ...
  5. GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker ...
  6. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  8. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  9. Lawyer refused Trump instructions to ...
  10. When will the Social Security ...
  11. Ukraine capital preparing evacuation ...
  12. DeSantis takes over the national ...
  13. Freedom Caucus starts to turn up the ...
  14. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  15. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  16. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
  17. Son rips Herschel Walker on ‘family ...
  18. VA wades into abortion battle with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video