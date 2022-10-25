trending:

Jules Bass, known for work on ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and other holiday specials, dies: reports

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/25/22 11:20 PM ET
(NEXSTAR) – Jules Bass, known for his work on stop-motion holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

Bass’ publicist confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter, saying it happened at an assisted living facility in New York.

Bass was an animator, director, producer, and composer who worked alongside director Arthur Rankin Jr., to create many of the holiday classics we still enjoy today. That includes “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

Bass and Rankin produced numerous stop-motion productions like those listed above through their banner Rankin/Bass Productions, Variety reports.

A Philadelphia native, Bass is listed as producing dozens of TV movies through the 1960s, 70s, and 80s on his IMDb page. He is also known for his work on the “Thundercats” TV series.

His last project is listed as the “Thundercats Roar” TV series, which was released in 2020.

Bass also wrote children’s books about Herb, a vegetarian dragon, Deadline reports.

His death comes months after his daughter, Jean Nicole Bass, passed away at the age of 61.

