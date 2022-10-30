trending:

Powerball jackpot reaches $1B for second time in history: When is the next drawing

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/30/22 11:14 AM ET
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday’s jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NEXSTAR) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing marks the 37th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner, sending the grand prize to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing.

This is only the second time in the lottery game’s history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion, according to Powerball.

Saturday’s numbers were white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and red Powerball 23. Six tickets (one each in Maryland and Texas, and two each in California and Michigan) landed $1 million prizes after matching all five white balls. A ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and, thanks to the Power Play feature, landed a $2 million prize.

Monday’s estimated $1 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)
  2. $1 Billion (Estimated): Oct. 31, 2022
  3. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI)
  4. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
  5. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
  6. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
  7. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
  8. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL)
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize. In January, winners in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million Powerball jackpot.

As it did last week, the Powerball jackpot will likely rise again before Monday night’s drawing. Last Sunday, the Powerball jackpot reached $610 million and grew by another $15 million before the next day’s drawing.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot on Halloween, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $497.3 million.

Your odds of winning a prize overall are 1 in 24.9, while your odds at the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. There are some numbers that could increase your chances at a Powerball prize, though.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

