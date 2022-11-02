trending:

Adele reveals the correct pronunciation of her name

by Nexstar Media Wire and Jeremy Tanner - 11/02/22 9:07 PM ET
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

(NEXSTAR) – We’ve been saying it wrong all along.

During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, Adele revealed how people have been saying her name incorrectly all these years when she listened to a recorded question from a London-based fan.

“Where’s she from, Enfield or something?” Adele asked, referencing the North London borough. “She said my name perfectly!”

As it turns out, the perfect pronunciation of the “Someone Like You” singer’s name is not ah-dell, but uh-dale.

The London-born Grammy winner’s chat with fans was part of a promotion for the release of the “I Drink Wine” music video.

Along with the release of her studio album “30,” Adele is also preparing for the first of her Las Vegas residency performances on Nov. 18. Tickets are sold out with prices listed for tens of thousands of dollars on resale sites.

Adele was forced to postpone the residency, “Weekends with Adele,” earlier this year because of COVID-related setbacks, and broke the news to fans in a tearful message on social media.

The 34-year-old said in an interview over the summer that being forced to cancel the performances was the “worst moment” in her career.

